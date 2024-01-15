In fact, A Wat Out dates back to 2018 and preceded It Takes Two, the latest game from Hazelight, Josef Fares' development house. Both are cooperative adventures.

Electronic Arts he removed Denuv or from A Way Out . It is not the first time that a publisher has removed the anti-tamper system from a game, while it is for the Hard Nova house, so much so that the move has aroused some interest, despite the fact that we are talking about an now old title.

In A Way Out players play as two criminals, Leo and Vincent, who must escape from prison. It currently has 85% of the nearly 40,000 positive reviews on Steamso Denuvo's presence was not considered an excessively negative factor by the players.

It remains to be seen whether Electronic Arts will respond with other games, or whether A Way Out is a isolated case. It must also be said that, considering the years that have passed since launch, Denuvo's license may simply have expired.

Among the games that have removed Denuvo over the years we can mention Doom Eternal, Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Monster Hunter World and many others.

A Way Out is also available for PS4 and Xbox One. It is playable in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series