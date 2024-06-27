A Way Out is a success and the team celebrated new sales results, with a collage of memories that even include a certain middle finger raised towards the camera. Let’s see the details.
Hazeligh Studios announced that A Way Outthe cooperative game captained by the famous Josef Farez, has reached a new sales milestone: well 9 million copies.
It should also be noted that the game requires two playersbut the second can use a free version to access the game of whoever owns the adventure, so 9 million copies means that at least 18 million people have played this title.
The study’s commentary on the results of A Way Out
“A Way Out has sold more than 9 million units! Development was a wild ride, and the game was already a success when it was released. But even then we never dared dream of having so many people who play our game!”.
“That said, we’ll continue to look back on the first 10 years of Hazelights as we prepare to show you some… unexpected backstory to It Takes Two. Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this!”.
In the tweet we can see a collection of some of the most significant moments of the study, such as when Josef Farez raised the middle finger to the camera at The Game Awards. If you don’t know what happened, don’t worry, the insult is not aimed at the players but at the Oscars.
While inelegant, it was certainly a significant moment and remembered by many. We also add that the next game from Farez and Hazelights Studios, It Takes Two, achieved even better results: here’s how many copies the 2021 GOTY has sold so far.
We hope to have news soon on what Farez’s next project will be.
#celebrates #sales #milestone #raising #middle #finger
Leave a Reply