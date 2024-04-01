Sex in the missionary position is enjoyable and non-tiring, but sometimes boring, says certified sex and relationship therapist Gigi Engle. A way to diversify the usual pose called Men's Health publication.

Engle advised those who want to diversify sex to try the “shell” position. According to her, this position is a variation of the missionary position, but unlike it, it allows for deeper penetration. “It’s called a shell because the receiving partner folds the body in half, like a shell,” the sexologist explained.

The specialist clarified that the woman needs to lie on her back, raise her legs and pull up her breasts – ideally, her ankles should be at the same level as her ears. Next, the man sits on top, lowers his hands next to his partner and leans on them. “This is a very good position for lazy sex. There will be some flexibility required, but mostly you just need to lie back and enjoy it,” Engle said.

The sex therapist warned that the “shell” should not be tried by those who have back problems, since maintaining this body position for a long time can be difficult and even painful.

Related materials:

Previously, certified sex and relationship specialist Georgia Grace advised mastering the Kivin method to give a woman mind-blowing pleasure. She explained that this technique is a variation of oral sex.