with videoJustice demands ten months in prison for a 13-year-old boy who stabbed a peer seven times in the back. The teenagers were part of rival youth groups in The Hague that visited each other several times. The Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting fourteen minors and the mother of the plug.
Michiel van Gruijthuijsen
Latest update:
09:57
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#wave #violence #started #tram #school #party #fourteen #teenagers #prosecuted #stabbings #fights
Leave a Reply