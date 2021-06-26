Massacre of innocent civilians in Reynosa, executions of entire families, clashes with dozens of deaths and a record number of femicides hit various areas of the country, which has drawn attention from abroad.

The demons are on the loose. That sadly famous phrase in Mexico in the 90s, when the country was dyed red, seems to take effect at this time. The massacre of 15 people on the Reynosa border in Tamaulipas; the shooting of a family in Fresnillo, Zacatecas; the cold-blooded attack on a machine shop in Salvatierra, Guanajuato… All made of blood that reach the front pages of the newspapers in a country that has just had midterm elections.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) attracted the investigation into what happened in Tamaulipas, in northern Mexico, which in total left a total of 19 dead, including four alleged criminals. “These crimes, of the highest violence, are a consequence of the territorial struggle of criminal groups from Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, against the cartels that operate in Reynosa,” said the entity.

But in the attack, which lasted for five neighborhoods in that municipality adjacent to McAllen, Texas, the gunmen shot the same bricklayers, a taxi driver and a young male nurse who had nothing to do with confrontations.

“Lamentable events cost the lives of 14 (sic) innocent people, everything indicates that it was not a confrontation but that it was a commando that shot people who were not in a confrontational plan, so it is a cowardly attack that takes the life of innocent people ”, sentenced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

One of these innocent people is Fernando Ruiz, a 19-year-old young man recently graduated from nursing studies and who longed to become a doctor. He was lying on the pavement.

#Reynosa: Fernando was 19 years old and had just graduated as a nursing technician. He is one of the 15 victims of the commando that murdered him when he worked with a Potable Water gang. “They killed him as if he were a criminal and he was not.” #o’clock pic.twitter.com/rKbUduw9KK – Denise Maerker (@DeniseMaerker) June 23, 2021



Days after those attacks in Reynosa, which led to a confrontation between gunmen and police forces, the streets of the five neighborhoods where the crimes took place looked like a ghost town. Shops, parks, all closed due to the population’s fear of new criminal acts, according to local journalistic versions.

At the hospital, a wounded gunman gave testimony of what happened. The alleged hit man said he had received orders from Miguel Lizardi ‘Maestrín’, head of the Gulf Cartel in Río Bravo. And he assured that the objective was “to heat the square.”

The only parameter of comparison with what happened in Reynosa in terms of violence in Mexico were the grenades thrown in the Plaza de Morelia, Michoacán, on the night of the Independence celebration on September 15, 2008, which left seven dead and more than 130 injured. They are terrorist tactics, not terrorism, says Javier Oliva Posada, professor-researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who specializes in national security issues in an interview with France 24.

“We cannot speak lightly of terrorism as some would like because that gives rise to foreign governments meddling in matters that only correspond to Mexico, they are sensitive issues that is why we are going to investigate,” López Obrador said at the time.

Zacatecas, land without law

But it is not only Tamaulipas. In the central municipality of Fresnillo, Zacatecas, an armed commando broke into a home at dawn on Wednesday June 23 and executed seven people in cold blood: four women and three men. In the house there were minors who were separated so that they would not witness the crime. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the same time, the bodies of two policemen from the neighboring state of San Luis Potosí were found hanging on a bridge in the capital Zacatecas.

Two days later, the Zacatecan authorities reported that after a confrontation between criminal groups in the mountainous area of ​​the Valparaíso municipality, which borders the states of Durango and Jalisco, 18 people were left dead. At the site they found three burning trucks and burned bodies inside.

Violence in Mexico, the post-election effect

All these events occur a few days after the electoral process of June 6, in which 15 governorships and 1,900 municipalities were renewed. One question that arises is whether this escalation of violence has anything to do with the imminent change of government after the elections.

For Javier Oliva, coordinator of the Diploma in National Defense and Security of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of UNAM, the answer is clear. “Of course, it has to do with the electoral process, especially because what criminal organizations do is attack local authorities, that is, municipal authorities, and when I say attack, it is in psychological, physical, extortion terms,” ​​he said. in an interview with France 24.

Elements of the state police guard the area where an armed commando murdered several people, in the city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas state (Mexico). At least 15 people died. Picture taken on June 19, 2021. © José Martínez / EFE

In this sense, Raúl Benítez Manaut, a security expert attached to the UNAM’s Center for Research on North America, points out that “there are many readjustments, in half of the state governorships, many of these drug trafficking groups are showing who they are, that they command in those places ”.

The analyst points out that in the case of Tamaulipas “there is a tremendous power vacuum, because the governor (Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca) is being judicially challenged by the Federal Government, and he is surviving alone, with his own nails, and the drug traffickers do so. you know. The power vacuum is very clear ”.

García Cabeza de Vaca, president of PAN affiliation, is accused by the FGR of crimes of money laundering and organized crime, but has managed to get a judge to grant him an amparo to avoid his arrest. The case reached the Court, which resolved in a diffuse way the questioning of whether or not he has procedural immunity, after a judgment of provenance had been approved against him in the Federal Chamber of Deputies, which was not ratified in the local Congress. .

“In Zacatecas there is still a change of government. In many of the states where the presence of drug traffickers is noted, there is a change of government. In Sinaloa, in Michoacán, in Guerrero… These are the states where the drug traffickers are very strong, ”says Benítez.

However, the analyst, an active member of the Latin American Studies Association, highlights another fundamental factor that explains this escalation of violence and “has to do with the opening of the country, economic openness, the greater circulation of people in the streets. The pandemic kept many people contained and now criminals – not only drug traffickers – because they are also reactivating their operations ”.

Benítez adds that on the other side there is also “a great weakness of the government in terms of intelligence and operational deployments to be able to stop them.”

International concerns raised by the wave of violence

Since last March 21, in a press conference from the Pentagon, General Glen VanHerk, head of the United States Northern Command, warned that 30 to 35% of the Mexican territory is controlled by criminal organizations, which is why the people who live in those regions seek to emigrate from the country.

Today international concern has turned once again to Mexican soil as in previous six-year terms. Analyst Javier Oliva highlights the fact that in less than 10 days, Vice President Kamala Harris, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, have come to the country to have breakfast with López Obrador in the National Palace. “Something is happening in the geography of Mexico that is drawing the attention of these power circuits,” he says.

The academic adds that, if to that it is added that recently the governor of Texas, Gregg Abott, sent a letter to President Joe Biden By requesting that Mexican criminal organizations be designated as terrorists, it is clear that the criminal acts have acquired an extraterritorial dimension.

Urging President Biden and Vice President and Border Czar Harris to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Read the letter: https://t.co/omlYHpMgTV – Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 15, 2021



Benítez Manaut qualifies the warnings of the head of the Northern Command, says that their percentages are somewhat exaggerated, since they add up to states nothing more. For example, it cannot be said that all of Sinaloa is under the control of the narco. Maybe some areas, but not the big cities like Mazatlán or Culiacán. Or in Michoacán, the narco will control the Tierra Caliente area, but not the capital or the port of Lázaro Cárdenas.

Impunity, the great burden

Criminals, everything seems to indicate, are unstoppable. “And the drug traffickers know – and this is not from now, but long ago – that the Mexican justice system is super fragile, and that they will never go after them with judicial seriousness. There is a lot of impunity and they take advantage of that ”, warns Benítez Manaut.

In that sense, Oliva Posada assures that a thorough review of the accusatory penal system is necessary, which is, he says, hyper-guaranteed and is ironically known as the revolving door, where a criminal takes longer to enter than to exit.

If we add to this that the security forces, both the Army and the Navy, the National Guard and the state and municipal police, are distracted in other tasks, the scenario is complicated.

For example, the Army has about 30% of its operational force, some 50,000 men, busy attending the health emergency caused by Covid-19. Other tasks that distract the military forces range from the construction of public works to the containment of migrants on both borders.

And meanwhile, the violence does not stop. Femicide and intentional homicide, two of the crimes with the greatest impact, had record incidence figures last May.

With an increase of 25% compared to the previous month, and 36% compared to May 2020, femicide is at its highest historical level.

In accordance with the records of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, in May there were 95 cases of feminicide with 98 victims, while in April there were 76 cases with 78 victims.

In the period January-May 2021, 412 feminicide events were recorded with 423 victims, the highest number since 2015 when the registration of this crime began.

While intentional homicide had in May the second highest monthly figure of the so-called Fourth Transformation. The May figure is 6% higher than April, and 7% higher than May 2020.

“Yes, there are free and democratic elections and the largest number of women were elected to head the governorships. But what does that translate into, if we have a record number of femicides. What kind of democracy is that? ”Asks Javier Oliva.

It is difficult to predict whether violence will decrease, continue or increase once the new state authorities take office. We will have to wait to see the criminal behavior in the coming months.