The wave of inclement cold that hits a large part of the United States will continue to spread this Tuesday after a balance of ten deaths and leave millions without power, even in southern states like Texas, with generally moderate temperatures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of a “vast and unprecedented area of dangerous winter conditions “from the East Coast to the West Coast, with more than 150 million Americans under warnings related to winter weather.

As a new storm is expected in the Great Lakes region (northeast), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday ordered emergency services to prepare to cope with “snow, ice and high winds across the state for the next two days. “

In Chicago, ice and snow have become daily postcards. Photo: AFP

Freezing rain, snowfall, blizzards and polar cold have been hitting the United States for several days. The authorities, who have attributed ten deaths to bad weather, urged the population to have caution when traveling in these dangerous conditions.

“We did not survive nearly a year of pandemic to lose people to a snow or ice storm,” said Kentucky Governor Andrew Beshear.

A multiple collision caused by ice on a highway near Dallas left at least six dead and dozens of injured last Thursday.

Louisiana authorities confirmed the death of a man in the city of Lafayette on Monday, the first related to bad weather in the southern state.

A man was also killed in a car accident while traveling on an ice sheet in Kentucky, according to CBS.

In addition, a child died after falling into a frozen pond in Tennessee, police told local media. An older adult died in Texas, bringing the death toll from the cold wave to ten.

Texas and an unusual situation

More used to heat records, Texas has seen particularly affected by this historic polar wave.

A thick blanket of snow covers streets, trees and cars in the state capital, Austin. Some places even suffered temperature drops down to -18 degrees Celsius this weekend, while Houston hit -9 degrees.

The inhabitants of Texas cities remain locked in their homes, especially children, who cannot go out due to lack of warm clothing in this state where average temperatures are usually around 20 degrees.

Due to heavy snowfall, frost and measures to avoid grid overload, nearly 2.8 million homes in Texas were without power on Monday, according to the Poweroutage.us site.

Forecasts indicate that extreme conditions will spread even further south. The NWS warned that ” expect severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and warm temperatures in South Georgia and Florida. “

President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration for Texas on Sunday, providing federal assistance to supplement state aid.

In Texas, a state known for its heat waves, the polar cold is felt. Photo: AP

In addition to Texas, other states such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi and Oregon – where 300,000 people are without power – have declared a state of emergency.

More than 3,000 flights were canceled on Mondays across the country according to the FlightAware website.

“More than 150 million Americans live in a place where extreme cold, freezing rain or snow storm watch alerts have been implemented,” the NWS said Monday.

“This spectacular cold wave that hit the continental United States is linked to the combination of an Arctic anticyclone that transports sub-zero temperatures and a very active depression with waves of precipitation,” said the entity.

Snow is a postcard that Texas residents are not used to. Photo: AP

“Hundreds of cold records have already been set and they will continue to be recorded during this polar cold wave, “the NWS added.

In the center of the country, temperatures already hit record highs over the weekend of minus 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Minnesota, one of the coldest states in the United States.

Temperatures are expected to fall well below seasonal averages in the country’s central and southern plains through Tuesday, weather services warned.

Source: AFP