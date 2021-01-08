KABUL, Afghanistan – A military prosecutor who thought upholding the law was the highest honor, a doctor who inspired her family to study medicine, a journalist who wanted those in power held to account, and an activist who sought to combat poverty .

Everyone killed in a matter of weeks by unknown attackers as winter settled in Afghanistan.

Their deaths offer a glimpse into the specific killings of off-duty community leaders and security forces that have rocked Afghanistan for months – the frequent echo of explosions and gunfire that serve as a reminder to those living in cities and towns across the country and especially in Kabul, the capital, that a generation of Afghans is being methodically annihilated.

The coffin of Malalai Maiwand, a journalist who was shot and killed in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, in December. Photo: Parwiz / Reuters.

The Afghan Interior Ministry did not provide the exact number of murders recorded in Afghanistan last year, but The New York Times has documented the death of at least 136 civilians and 168 elements of the security forces in murders like this, worse than almost any other year of the war.

The attacks represent a shift from attacks targeting high-profile officials by the Taliban and other groups, toward attacks against more common members of civil society who are at home with their families, with no one frequently claiming responsibility for the attacks. The deaths.

The killings are a troubling sign of how much remains to be resolved as the US military prepares to withdraw from Afghanistan. after almost two decades of fighting, and have added to fears that more violence and chaos will follow.

The conjunctural moment makes most officials believe that the Taliban are using the killings as a complement to their attacks on security posts and government-controlled territory to instill fear and increase the government’s despair at the negotiating table.

But some officials believe that at least some of the killings have a different origin: political factions outside the Taliban that begin to use the chaos as a cover while the country begins to collapse under pressureSettling scores in a disturbing pattern reminiscent of Afghanistan’s disastrous civil war of a generation ago.

This new chapter of intimidation and violence first opened after the February 29 peace agreement between the Taliban and the US, and continued during negotiations between Afghan and Taliban representatives in Qatar that went on hiatus last month.

The next phase of discussions will focus on solidifying the agenda for negotiations with the ultimate goal of creating a political roadmap for a future government.

The purpose of the current killings appears to be to terrorize Afghan society into any term that emerges from the talks, be it a peace agreement or a civil war.

In the first half of last year, targeted killings were mostly limited to religious and civil scholars in outlying districts and provinces, NYT data shows. The pattern of bloodshed later emerged in cities, leaving a trail of judges, prosecutors, activists and journalists murdered.

Sometimes victims received threats to pressure them to stop working; other times, there was no warning before they were killed, according to relatives.

The Interior Ministry has advised news organizations to better arm or protect your staff or close your doors.

Several Afghan journalists have fled the country and local journalistic associations have called on reporters to boycott government news, following the killing of a radio station manager on New Year’s Day.

Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of Afghanistan’s National Security Directorate, recently told Parliament that his agency had arrested 270 members of the Taliban they were part of a special unit called Obaida Karwan that has been linked to the killings.

For the Taliban, the goal of these attacks is probably twofold: to degrade the public’s trust in the government and eliminate those who might oppose the group’s interpretation of justice and virtue.

Even so, the group continues denying the accusations of their participation.

“We have condemned these killings and we reject any involvement in them,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman.

Fatima Faizi and Najim Rahim contributed reports.

© 2021 The New York Times