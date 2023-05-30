A wave of drones has hit Moscow a few hours after the last massive attack that hit Kiev. The response this Tuesday to the Russian offensive, in the fifteenth month of the invasion of Ukraine, has symbolically focused on the Russian capital as the target of a coordinated action that, although it has only slightly damaged some residential buildings, opens a new chapter in war.

Moscow has woken up on the eve of the expected summer with the news that several drones —between 10 and 25, according to Russian media sources; eight, according to the Defense Ministry, had fallen on its territory. Russia has accused Kiev of the action, which it has described as “terrorist”, which has denied being behind the launch of the drones. In total, two people have required medical attention, although there have been no serious injuries, according to the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. “According to information from the city’s medical services, none of the residents of the homes damaged by the UAVs were seriously injured,” the councilor said on social media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that the country’s defensive wall has cracks. “Moscow’s anti-aircraft system worked satisfactorily, but there are things to work on. We are facing the same problems as at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria, although its territory and that of Moscow, a great European metropolis, are simply incomparable,” the Russian leader said about the event.

The wave of drones fell very close to Putin’s official residence in Novo-Ogariovo and the Rubliovka neighborhood, where much of the elite that surrounds the Kremlin lives. With the information disseminated by a Russian deputy, the journalist from Novaya Gazeta Ilia Shúmanov pointed out that one of the planes crashed next to the villa where one of the richest families in the country lives and which is closely linked to Putin, the Rotenbergs.

View of the damage caused by a drone in a Moscow building this Tuesday. MAXIM SHEMETOV (REUTERS)

At least two blocks in the extreme southwest of this gigantic city have been hit by drones. In the images disseminated in the Russian networks, broken windows and the upper part of one of these buildings can be seen burned. One of them is located at 98 Profsoyúznaya street, within the last ring of the metropolis. The other, on Atlasova street in the New Moscow district, on the other side of the highway. The mayor, who stressed that the two buildings had suffered “minor damage”, announced that the tenants of the apartments were evicted for a few hours.

This is the first large-scale drone attack in the Russian capital since the war began. Moscow was already aware for the first time that it could be the target of these devices on May 3, when two drones reached the roof of one of the Kremlin buildings, the Senate Palace, without causing notable damage. Russia then accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin, even though the Russian president resides on the outskirts of the capital and rarely goes to the compound.

The Russian capital is more than 800 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border. “Residents of some areas of the Moscow region could hear the sounds of explosions this morning – this is our air defense. Several drones were shot down as they approached Moscow,” said the region’s governor, Andrei Vorobyov, in an attempt to reassure residents who witnessed the attack.

The messages of calm were joined by threats from the authorities. The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office warned residents of the capital that the dissemination of “unreliable information” about the incident may lead to the opening of a criminal case. “We recommend that the media and users of the blogosphere refrain from publishing false information in their messages and be guided by official information sources,” the agency stressed, while the means allowed by the Kremlin and the government differed in the number of drones.

According to information from the Russian Defense Ministry, there were eight drones that participated in this new incursion over its territory. “Everyone was hit. Three of them were suppressed by the electronic warfare system – they lost control and strayed from their targets. Five more were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft gun and missile system in the Moscow region,” the agency said in a statement.

Despite the incident, airports in the region operated normally, according to the Russian air transport agency, Rosaviatsia. In a similar event that occurred on February 28, the airspace of Saint Petersburg, in the Leningrad region, was closed for a few hours due to the detection of an unidentified aircraft. That same day, the Moscow region reported the destruction of several drones over its territory.

Air defenses in kyiv

The offensive on Moscow took place a few hours after kyiv suffered, during the early hours of this Tuesday, a new wave of bomb drones. A total of 20 Shahed drones were shot down over the Ukrainian capital, in the fourth consecutive night of explosions that left its citizens without sleep. It is the seventeenth bombing that the city has suffered so far in May. Unlike the previous days, the latest attack has caused greater damage due to the remains of missiles and drones that have fallen on residential areas: a woman died and 13 were injured, as well as fires in several blocks of flats.

Russian bombing raids on kyiv are being effectively nullified by anti-aircraft systems, most notably by US Patriot batteries. 10% of the weapons fired against the city would be reaching its objective, according to a calculation made from the data provided by the military command in the region. The Ukrainian Air Force reiterates that the main objective of these attacks is to identify the location of its anti-aircraft batteries (although they are mobile and change position periodically) and above all, to decimate the arsenal of anti-aircraft missiles that protect the capital.

Ukraine is completely dependent on foreign supplies of the missiles for the Patriot and German Iris-T systems, an armament in which each unit costs between half a million and four million dollars. Without this input from the United States and its European NATO partners, Ukrainian cities would be at the mercy of Russian air power. Pentagon documents leaked last April confirmed US fears that Ukraine would run out of air defense resources, especially its S-300 batteries. This Soviet missile system is the most widely used in Ukraine, but its rockets cannot be produced domestically and, as they are models not in service in NATO countries, their assets are limited. The Pentagon predicted that ammunition stocks for Ukrainian S-300s could run out by May.

US intelligence services warned that a shortage of anti-aircraft missiles would jeopardize the imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive, because Russian planes could hit more comfortably. Until now, the network of mobile air defense batteries of both Armies has prevented air warfare from having a crucial influence on the conflict. This situation is especially negative for Russia, which has an air power dedicated to the war 10 times greater than the Ukrainian.

The fear of the Ukrainian authorities is that if the counteroffensive is successful and they recover a large part of the territory lost since the start of the invasion, Russia will choose to target cities far from the front, such as Kiev. This was the case after the Ukrainian offensives in the summer and autumn of 2022, which liberated the Kharkiv oblast and the western part of the Kherson oblast. Moscow reacted in October with a four-month campaign of massive bombing attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid, leaving millions of people without electricity or heat. If the anti-aircraft defenses of the capital, and of other cities such as Kharkov, Odessa or Dnipro, are decimated, the waves of drones and missiles will reach their targets more easily.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.