A group of women protest against gender violence in Caracas, in December 2019. Ariana cubillos

“All women have a story to tell,” wrote the Venezuelan poet Yolanda Pantin on her Twitter account on Thursday. It was a climax to the painful landslide of complaints from victims of abuse and sexual harassment and rape experienced on social networks in recent days, which removed the curtain on a crisis that no longer fits under the carpet of the other emergencies of the drowned Venezuela in the authoritarianism of Nicolás Maduro, poverty and precariousness. Four years after the Me Too movement exposed the powerful Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, the wave of feminism arrives in a country that cultivates machismo surreptitiously under the supposed premise of the mother head of the household thrown forward. Musicians, actors, theater directors, writers, tenors, politicians, journalists have been accused in the last week of committing abuse and other violence. The movement starts from an open wound in hundreds of stories, in the cancellation of those mentioned, almost all separated from their workplaces, and also in the suicide of one of them, the writer Willy McKey.

The snowball began with the singer of the Caracas rock band Los Colores, Alejandro Sojo. At least six women have reported that he harassed them to have sex when they were minors – 14, 15, 16 and 17 years old – and he was much older than them. The stories have been collected through the Instagram account @alejandrosojoestupro, which refers to the term with which the crime of sexual abuse of minors was previously recognized under an alleged consent, which is vitiated in the context of an unequal relationship in the that the abuser is an older person, with cognitive superiority and power tools to control the victim.

More information

The abusive insistence to have sex, the grooming, the sending of unsolicited photographs of their penises, the rape of teenagers who were drunk, the manipulation from positions of power and a chain of victims around each abuser are a constant in the stories that have flooded Twitter. Tony Maestracci, from the Tomates Fritos group, was pointed out by a young woman who met him at the Cusica Fest, a concert that brought together almost the entire national rock scene in 2019. Through some friends he ended up kicking as a fan in the after party from the concert, where he got drunk. Maestracci offered him to leave the place. “I was very drunk, I didn’t know much about my actions, but I remember well what happened. He took me to his room, and then I woke up naked, having flashbacks of him on top of me naked, “he wrote from the account @chellesoy.

The complaints transcend the musical medium. Andrea González pointed out in a video on Instagram Juan Carlos Ogando, one of the founders of Skena, a well-known youth theater group that works in a Caracas school. Inappropriate behavior, inappropriate touching and sexual comments were confirmed as a pattern by other victims, all minors and he was in his late 50s. Under the anonymity, Pia denounced the case that has had the most resonance. When she was 16 years old and trying to get started in writing and theater, the writer Willy McKey struck up a relationship with her, trying to create a kind of intellectual “mentoring”. He ended up having sex with the teenager, being 20 years older than her. McKey acknowledged what happened, confessed to having committed rape and apologized to his victims in three statements posted on his Instagram account, the only thing left after he decided to delete all the previous content. Other women also reported being harassed. He asked for photos and, at times, he covered up the abuse with promises to connect them in the professional circle in which he moved. 24 hours after his confession, McKey threw himself from the 9th floor of a building in Buenos Aires, the city where he lived for several years with his partner.

I believe you

“The only resource we Venezuelans have is ourselves and social networks,” says comedian Paula Díaz in a video call with singer Laura Guevara. Both emigrated to Mexico a few years ago and from there, with other friends from the artistic milieu, they got together from the first complaints to create the Yo Te Creo Venezuela movement. The network is channeling the murky waters of recent days, with the intention of becoming a support so that women do not face alone the exhausting emotional, physical and even economic process that surviving abuse implies. Both have been victims in the very masculine environment in which they move, and they have among their friends several of those denounced in this wave of Me Too.

They say that living in Mexico they have seen with some frustration the advance of the feminist struggle in that country. “These issues in Venezuela have always been covered by other urgencies. It is a desire that we all have to stop normalizing so many covert abuses, ”says Guevara. “We have decided to speak about our own pain and become recipients of these women because we feel responsible for carrying their message.”

The struggle, they acknowledge, is long-term and has particular challenges in Venezuela. “The imbalance of power is a giant cultural problem that has been fed and reproduced by men and women. This is not a movement of women versus men, ”says Guevara. “We all have to take responsibility for how we have related, how we have acted when we have had positions of power. This has to do with the country and with the dynamics of abuse that are repeated on all scales ”.

Masculinity and impunity

They opened an email and a form to receive complaints. The channel is already saturated with messages, so they are looking to put together a volunteer service with psychologists, lawyers and gender specialists who can review cases and initiate formal complaints. The search for justice to avoid impunity in crimes that are paid with jail is another weak point of the struggle in Venezuela and its labyrinthine institutional and political crisis. “The outbreak in social networks is evidence that there is no State that responds,” says Guevara.

On Thursday, prosecutor Tarek William Saab quickly got on top of the trends of the Twitter platform – turned into a strident and gritty digital court – and said in tweets that he was starting “a crusade for women” by opening investigations against some of the the musicians, a comedian, the writer and two journalists. Some have outlined in this measure an intention of political persecution, and not a true institutional response to gender violence.

Impunity covers nine out of every 10 crimes committed in Venezuela. Since 2015 no official figures on violence against women have been published and cases of femicides are on the rise. In 2019, 167 women were murdered; in 2020 to 256, one every 38 hours, according to the NGO Utopix. The Venezuelan State has not complied with the mandates of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in the case of Linda Loaiza, a survivor of kidnapping, torture, rape and sexual violence who, after being re-victimized by Venezuelan court judges, achieved justice in this international instance 17 years later, being the first gender case to be processed in this instance.

For the social psychologist and criminologist Magaly Huggins, with 40 years in the feminist struggle, what happened this week is a very important milestone. She says she is proud to pass the baton on to the new generations. “You have to give it importance and press for justice. We cannot accept impunity ”, he assures. “One good thing about everything that has happened is that collective rejection is being generated, because these things cannot continue to happen,” adds Magdymar León, from the Venezuelan Association for Alternative Sex Education.

To hack the system of dominant masculinities is a task ahead and it is something that both Huggins and the activists of Yo Te Creo insist on. “Men who want to be part of the change should review their emotional history, how they communicate with their sisters, in networks, with their partners, with other men,” says Guevara. “Men have to be able to choose other roles. And it all starts from that amount of information that they put into their heads as children when they are asked how many girlfriends do you have? ”.

In 2018, Paula Díaz was attacked in a parking lot by a man who tried to strangle her. When reporting to the authorities, she encountered questions such as ‘Could it be that you were dating someone else’s husband?’ He suffered harassment to stop reporting and did not have support from his work environment. “There are no institutions that guarantee security and justice, or that generate awareness in the population. There is a society that blames us, re-victimizes us and makes us shut up ”, point out the young women. A few months after the attack, she decided to emigrate and looked for a safe place to work among women.

In 2019, Laura Guevara traveled to Venezuela to spend Christmas with her family. In a meeting with her friends from school, in a middle-class bubble, they all recognized themselves as victims. “I came across these stories: ‘My grandfather masturbated with me’, ‘My uncle touched me’, ‘My cousin raped me’. We have all lived this shit, because this is a systematic practice and it is not possible that anyone was talking about this.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region