Tourists will arrive, but Italy will have to deal with the increase in tourism inflation, which is up 3.6% compared to the same period last year

This summer, tourists will arrive in Italy and there will be many of them. In fact, there are expected increasing tourist flows starting from August. We talk about 18.2 million arrivals (corresponding to +3.2% on 2023) and 85.6 million tourist presences in the peninsula (+0.8%). This is demonstrated by a survey by Demoscopic that the agency Handle public preview. The only flaw is that in conjunction with the positive arrival of visitors weighs thetourism inflation trend which is growing: a is calculated 3.6% increase in June compared to the same period last year. For this reason, the president of Demoskopika, Raphael Rioclaims that it is “it is necessary to keep it under control“, since “it is almost 5 times higher compared to the general one”.

The numbers from the Demoskopika survey

The survey conducted by Demoskopika and published by Handle explains how inflation weighs on the face of over 18 million arrivals in August and tourist presences (over 83 million). What brings “travellers” to Italy is certainly greater growth of the foreign marketwith more than 8.8 million foreigners (+8%) coming soon. The expected expenditure for their consumption It is estimated around 18.8 billion eurosbut the Italian market cannot rest easy precisely because of the aforementioned inflation. In fact, on the price dynamics side, in June 2024, Demoskopika calculates a Tourism inflation rate up 1.2% on monthly basis (cyclical inflation) and of the 3.6% on annual basis (trend inflation) due largely to accommodation and catering services which absorb 86% of the trend increase in prices.

However, if we compare our country with other European destinations, it emerges that theharmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) records increases on an annual basis for Italy of the tourist inflation rate between the lowest in the Old ContinentThe survey indicates to the 3.9% the price dynamics of the “tourist basket” calculated by Demoskopika, given that it places Italy at the fourth place among the destinations “less inflated“, preceded only by Sweden (3.8%), France (3.2%) and Portugal (3.1%). On the other hand, the highest trend in Italy are the other destinations, namely the Netherlands (6.9%), Poland (6.5%), Austria (6.2%), Greece (6.0%), Germany (5.6%) and Spain (5.1%).

The words of the president of Demoskopika, Raffaele Rio

According to the president of Demoskopika, Raffaele Rio, to counteract tourist inflation it is necessary “a concrete action, to be developed in detail“, as “it could be the Tourism Prime Dayto be promoted twice a year which could offer more than significant discounts on travel, accommodation and tourism activities for 48 hours, aimed at stimulating demand during the low season”. Rio is convinced that “by involving booking platforms, airlines, hotels and attractions, the event would create a unique and urgent shopping experience. The goal”, concluded the president, “would be make tourism more accessiblebetter distribute tourist flows throughout the year, nurture the reputation of so-called ‘minor’ destinations and reduce sector inflationwith an estimated impact of between 0.2% and 1% on annual inflation”.