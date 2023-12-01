Dante Gallian – Editora 3i Dante Gallian – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/dante-gallian-editora-3/ 01/12/2023 – 23:34

By Dante Gallian

It is interesting to note the controversial dimension that the discussion about ESG has taken on in recent months. What not long ago seemed like a “wave of good” that would involve all companies on the planet, generating a true green (environmentally) and colorful (socially) revolution, seems to have caused a violent “hangover” in different sectors of the market, society and the intelligentsia itself. Recently, anti-ESG measures were approved in several US states, and many leading figures in the financial market took a stand against the movement. They pointed out severe criticisms and recommended caution.

It would be easy to interpret such positions as a natural reaction of the conservative and reactionary forces of capitalism in the face of the advancement of progressive and conscious lines that see themselves as imbued with the great purpose of saving the planet. Such a reading, however, seems to me not only simplistic, but also extremely dangerous. In a context where polarization is the keynote of all debates in contemporary society, demanding an extreme position in relation to the ESG agenda will lead, disastrously, to its critical emptying, with the consequences that can already be imagined. In this sense, some essential points need to be made clear.

“In a context in which polarization is the keynote of all debates in contemporary society, demanding an extreme position in relation to the ESG agenda will lead, disastrously, to its critical emptying, with the consequences that already if you can imagine”

The first of them is to remember that the purpose of capitalism has never been and will never be to save the planet. It is not necessary to rescue Karl Marx or even Stuart Mill to remember that the commitment of capitalism has always been and will always be the accumulation of wealth or capital itself, and that this objective is to the detriment of nature — whether of the planet or of human beings. human. What has been planned in recent times, from a “conscious” perspective, is how to maintain this same objective by reducing its harmful effects as much as possible. Therefore, the ESG agenda proposal must be understood as a set of palliative measures. Interpreting it as a healing resource is elevating it to the category of panacea. Presenting the ESG agenda as a way to save the planet only reinforces the stupidity of deniers, who claim that the planet is doing very well, thank you, and that, therefore, it does not need to be saved.

The second point that I consider important for the debate is that I see the ESG agenda as a very positive phenomenon, not so much because of what it promises to accomplish, but because of what it has allowed us to rethink. Its main virtue, it seems to me, is to explain environmental, social and political issues that were previously on the margins of the corporate universe, as if they had no relation to the market, introducing them into the core of companies. Thus, themes that less than two decades ago were restricted to the university or parliamentary environment are now present in the scope of management, governance and labor relations in companies. This, in itself, is something that justifies and endorses the entire ESG “wave”. However, at the moment it takes shape, we need to ensure that the “wave” is adequate, so that we surf it and achieve important advances, preventing it from turning into a true tsunami that, even if full of good intentions, destroys everything in its path. and ends up dying on the beach.

Dante Gallian has a PhD in History from USP, coordinator of the Reading Laboratory at Escola Paulista de Medicina and author of Humanistic Responsibility — a proposal for the ESG agenda (Poligraphy Editora)