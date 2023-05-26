The torrential rains that the persistent dana — isolated depression at high levels, a pocket of air in high layers of the atmosphere — is unloading on the Mediterranean coast caused a strong and sudden flood in Molina de Segura (Murcia, 71,000 inhabitants), which trapped numerous drivers in their vehicles and generated scenes of panic due to the recklessness of some citizens when trying to cross the floods. Firefighters had to rescue 15 people in and around the town, some of them by helicopter, after their cars were swept away by runoff.

The storms and showers will continue this Friday on the east coast, where 160.6 liters per square meter have been collected in just four hours, in Castellón, for example, and firefighters have had to carry out rescues and bilges, and up to 96.2 liters in Vall d’Alba or 83 in Benicàssim. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) expects practically widespread showers on the Peninsula, with a situation that can be adverse in large areas, especially in Castilla y León, the Community of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura, due to heavy rains that could exceed 15 or 20 liters in an hour or 40 in 12. The warning is orange, the second level of the three existing, until 11 in the morning in the Valencian Communitywhile it is yellow, the lowest, in Andalusia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and Madrid.

The episode of heavy rains has left rainfall records in the province of Castellón that have made May 2023 the wettest in history in the area. The rains have forced towns like Benicàssim to suspend classes and have caused dozens of incidents in the capital and other municipalities, in which the emergency services have had to intervene. Up to 220 liters per square meter of accumulated precipitation have been recorded. The capital of Castellón has also accumulated record records during the day on Friday: the accumulated rainfall has left records of up to 171.6 liters per square meter in some parts of the city and has forced the Local Police and the Prevention and Rescue Service to perform 115 services. Shallows have been flooded and some streets have been cut off. The province’s fire consortium has had to carry out more than 50 services this Friday and maintains a special device activated to respond to the situation caused by the storm. The most affected municipalities in the province are Benicàssim, Oropesa and Cabanes. Likewise, since 112 there have been interventions in 67 services due to the effects of the rains between midnight and noon, mainly in the city of Castellón, where 90% of the incidents have taken place, mostly drains, blocked vehicles and some rescue vehicle. Regarding the state of the roads, the CV-146 has been blocked, reports Ferrán Bono.

During the morning of Friday, another 170 liters per square meter have been registered. The municipality of Almazora (Castellón, 27,383 inhabitants) has become the place where it has rained the most in the last 24 hours in Europe, and the fifth worldwide, as reported by Aemet.

In the city of Benicàssim, 220 l/m2 of accumulated precipitation have been reached. The City Council has had to suspend school activities due to the downpour, in addition to insisting on warnings to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel around the municipality. Firefighters have had “numerous” services during the night, although none of them have been serious. Regarding the 90 cases attended to at 112 between midnight and six in the morning, they have focused on bilges, blocked vehicles and the rescue of a person in a vehicle.

In the Region of Murcia, the afternoon was hard in Molina de Segura, where the mud, the puddles and the effects of the flood that swept the Murcian city are still visible, in the middle plain of the Segura. In barely an hour, rainfall exceeded 40 liters per square meter, with which the waters occupied the space of the old boulevards and flooded the center of the city.

The flood swept away people, cars and street furniture, while there were tense moments due to the audacity of some residents. Thus, social networks show videos of a woman who is almost swept away by the torrent when she tries to cross it with a baby in a stroller (rescued by a spontaneous person) or a vehicle that is also swept away when the driver of a red BMW tries to cross a street that looks like a stream, while the neighbors who film the scene assume that it will make it and see how the mud takes it away. There are no victims.

The rescue services had to be fully employed to rescue people even by helicopter, as happened in Campotéjar, where the driver of a car that had almost overturned in the middle of the overflowing flow of the Cañada del Morcillo, next to the La Estrella industrial estate, was extracted by the device hanging from a cable. Hundreds of homes and premises have been flooded, as well as the surrounding crop fields, so it remains to assess the damage and losses. Citizens were busy this morning removing water and mud from their properties.

In Madrid, firefighters carried out 17 interventions this morning due to non-serious incidents due to rain in different municipalities in the region, such as pools of water in streets, flooding in homes or damaged trees.