The rains do not give respite to the Region of Murcia. This Thursday afternoon the warning for storms in the Northwest region was raised to orange level, where rains of up to 30 liters per square meter are expected. In addition, the Altiplano, Vega del Segura, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón are under yellow warning for the fifth consecutive day due to heavy rains and storms.

The Aemet forecasts that the weather situation will last until 10:00 p.m. It is estimated a probability of rain between 40 and 70%. Rainfall could accumulate 15 liters per square meter in one hour in Campo de Cartagena, Mazarrón and the Altiplano; while these would amount to 25 liters per square meter in Vega del Segura.

Hail accumulation in an awning in Caravaca.



Floods and hail in Caravaca



A strong downpour of water forced this Thursday to postpone several events planned in Caravaca de la Cruz. The rain and hail caused flooding in some commercial premises, factories and homes, as well as causing various traffic problems due to the accumulation of water in some parts of the municipality.

In the early afternoon and in just 35 minutes, up to 50 mm were recorded in some areas, such as Reina Aixa street. The high intensity of rainfall caused numerous flooding problems.

The storm forced the inauguration of the Youte Festival shoe fair to be postponed, which has been postponed to 12:30 p.m. this Friday. Some manufacturers had floods in their factories and were forced to go to great lengths to drain the accumulated water. Others, on the other hand, were able to travel to the monumental cloister of the old Jesuit college, the venue for this event, to show their latest productions there.

The event is scheduled to open this Friday with the participation of eleven footwear firms, which will show the latest trends in the sector. In addition, the event will serve to establish commercial relations, sources from the organization explained to this newspaper.



Flooded land in the field of Caravaca.



On the other hand, the presentation of the book ‘Rear Window’, by the illustrator Puebla, also scheduled in Caravaca de la Cruz, was postponed due to the rain. The date of the act is yet to be determined.

According to the MeteoCaravaca stations, the amount of water accumulated during the afternoon was between 56.5 and 61.5 l/m2. The Local Police cut off traffic from the river crossing at Hisejisa, access to Nueva Caravaca, except for the Cruz roundabout, the highway service road (at El Plano) and access to the neighborhood New, at the height of the El Nevazo ravine.

fifth rainy day



Throughout this week these inclement weather have caused the flooding of streets in different municipalities in the Region of Murcia such as Molina de Segura, Murcia, Mula, Lorca or peach crops in Cieza. They have also left hail at different points in the neighborhood of El Carmen, San Ginés, Nonduermas or El Palmar.