Monday, June 5, 2023, 6:27 p.m.



Updated 18:39h.

Streets like rivers, completely flooded crop fields, damage to different roads, overflowing boulevards and even an evicted woman. Those were the effects of the waterspout that fell on Monday afternoon in the municipality of Yecla and surroundings. The storm left more than 60 liters per square meter and also caused different boulevards to flood and several roads to be cut.

⚠️ 🌧⚡️ ‼️ THE SKY FELL ‼️😱 😱 Current appearance of the road to Almansa, just 5 kilometers from the urban center of #Yecla…… !! What a bestiality !!! 🎥🔝: Jose Azorin pic.twitter.com/y1c8hSxz7n — MeteoAltiplano (@MeteoAltiplano) June 5, 2023

The Villena and Almansa roads were the most affected. In fact, on this first road, Firefighters and Local Police officers had to work to rescue a driver trapped in his vehicle. In addition, a woman was evicted from her home, located on the Almansa road, where there were also some animals. In the middle of the roadway of this road, a light pole also fell, which, together with the water, forced it to be closed to traffic. The emergency services ask for maximum caution at the wheel.

⚠️ 🌧⚡️ 🚔!! Almansa highway, km4, with traffic blocked and cut off at times as a result of the flooded road! P.Civil Yecla, Local Police and Civil Guard personnel working on roads to Almansa and Montealegre del Castillo. 🎥🔝: Author unknown pic.twitter.com/PERKD8bUwT — MeteoAltiplano (@MeteoAltiplano) June 5, 2023

It should be remembered that part of the Region of Murcia is under yellow warning due to heavy rains on Monday. The Northwest, the Altiplano, the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas are the areas in which the storm alert is activated until 9:00 p.m.