A watercolor sent by an individual to the room’s online appraisal service Christie’s It turned out to be a prized work by JMW Turner and will go on sale for between $300,000 and $500,000 at Christie’s British Drawings and Old Masters auction in New York.

The work, currently known as ‘The Approach to Venice’ or ‘Venice from the Lagoon’ (circa 1840), depicts an approaching storm and had been in the family of the English engineer and collector Haddon C. Adams since around 1930. At that time, it was still listed as a work by Turner, but was later believed to have been painted by the English scholar John Ruskin‘The Art Newspaper’ reports.

“The image was poor and the painting was behind old glass, which had a greenish tint,” says Rosie Jarvie, Christie’s specialist in British drawings and watercolours. However, “I had an instinct, from the strong brush strokes, the economy of line and the palette, that we really needed to see this properly.”

Most of Turner's watercolors remained in his possession until his death in 1851 and later became part of the national collection of the United Kingdom, as part of the Turner legacy. However, some remained in the hands of his dealer, Thomas Griffith (1795-1868), including Christie's work. Further analysis and examination by specialist historian Peter Bower confirmed that this work was executed on the same type of paper as many of the artist's views of Venice included in the Turner Bequest.









The reattribution of the work received the approval of expert Ian Warrel. Turner’s watercolors have sold for far more than estimates. “As a Turner, the work is worth about ten times as much as a Ruskin,” says Jarvie.

Two-sided portrait by American folk portraitist Ammi Phillips



Christie’s





On the other hand, Christie’s will offer in the coming weeks another work that went through its online appraisal service. A two-faced portrait by popular portraitist Ammi Phillips from around 1815, found in a warehouse in California before being sent to Christie’s website, will be one of the attractions of the American art auction to be held on January 24 ($40,000-80,000).