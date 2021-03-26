ANALYSIS The PSOE, elated by the conquest of Murcia, will focus on dismantling the supposed client network of the PP in the capital as the first step to govern the Region in two years Mario Gómez, municipal spokesman for Ciudadanos, and José Antonio Serrano, socialist mayor of Murcia, with the baton. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

Murcia, with what remains of its Huerta and its almost half a million inhabitants, today wakes up socialist a quarter of a century later. But let the reader not be confused when he hears cheesy saying that there is more democracy, equality or progress. The air is the same as the day before yesterday and, if there is a better aroma in the environment, it is because we are in