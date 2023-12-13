The Mossos d'Esquadra are looking for the thieves who stole a luxury watch from a tourist who was walking along Passeig de Gracia in Barcelona last Friday. The watch, from the Richard Mille march, is valued at 500,000 euros, as reported by its owner and confirmed by the Catalan police to EL PAÍS. The man suffered some scratches on his wrist from the pull, explain sources familiar with what happened. The Catalan police are looking for the jewel and the thieves, who worked in pairs: one stole the watch, which passed to a second who fled at full speed on an electric scooter.

The robbery took place on the afternoon of December 8, a Friday in the middle of the bridge, with the city packed with tourists, national and foreign, shopping and enjoying the Christmas lights that adorn Paseo de Gracia, one of the most exclusive to the city. After four in the afternoon, and after a surveillance in luxury stores, two thieves focused on a man who was wearing a watch valued at half a million euros on his wrist. In a flash, they snatched the Richard Mille from him and escaped.

The agents tried to follow the thieves at that time and recover the jewel. But as is usual in this type of robbery, the couple had planned their escape, with electric scooters that reach high speeds and that use the bike lanes that dot the city to flee, without the police being able to catch up with them.

The theft of luxury watches has been one of the concerns in the center of Barcelona, ​​a reason that led the Catalan police to launch a specific unit to confront it in July of last year. The Mossos created the Titani group, with fifteen police officers dedicated exclusively to working on the phenomenon. Violent thefts of luxury watches accounted, during the first half of the year, for 8.2% of all violent thefts in the city of Barcelona (6,739 until June). On those dates, the Mossos arrested 127 people related to the theft of watches between the Titani group and urban crime groups. A modality that, according to police sources, has been reduced in recent months.

