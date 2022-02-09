Week after week we are running out of arguments and without possibilities. the future of Athleticright now, it is a desert, a wasteland, a wasteland in which one can barely distinguish in the distance a tiny oasis called Champions League. It’s about going round in Europe whatever and to fight to sneak into the Champions League, in Leaguewhatever.

The “whatever” often work poorly. If we have to win as it is, we are going badly.

The team is there to distribute self-help books because the main pothole is in their heads. Apart from that, let’s not forget that the defensive line has been decimated all season for one thing or another, injuries, penalties, defecting…it’s difficult to build a team like that.

And taking into account that the last five games will be against Athletic, Real Madrid, Elche, Seville Y Real society, We can now start adding three by three if we don’t want to spend an agonizing end of the championship. Well, now that I think about it, it would be business as usual. End of whatever is dying is the DNA of Atleti.

In short, to me about the Cup It left me very touched, and that nobody touches me. Every year, as I usually say here, I dream of a glass of King and they don’t give it to me, the very.

Last year they had a good excuse, but this year was the year.

what of Barcelona the other day it mattered to me, but less than the elimination from the Cup. It is clear that we are not doing well and it was expensive that it was the appointed day for Barça to give 110% to underpin their project Xavian. To me, Xavi I like him. And I perfectly understood the arguments of both, Xavi and Simeone, so I see no reason for the dispute. They talk exclusively about football, and we talk about many other things that surround football. Deep down, both must laugh at these little brawls that arise as a result of certain statements.

From now on we can only dream of Manchester, and add everything we can in the League so as not to see each other in those last five games praying our fathers right and left. At least I have a very rhyming ending.