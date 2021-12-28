And after seven consecutive useful results (ten considering the cups), Liverpool fall by surprise in the last game of the year. The Reds lose 1-0 in Leicester and now see City fly to the top with six points. Klopp’s team wastes everything (especially the double mistake by Salah who in the 16 ‘gets a penalty saved by Schmeichel and then on the rebound hits the crossbar with an empty net, but also an incredible opportunity wasted by Manè in the recovery).