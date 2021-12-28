The Reds lose 1-0: Lookman’s goal in the second half. Schmeichel protagonist: Salah saves a penalty who then misses his head into an empty net
And after seven consecutive useful results (ten considering the cups), Liverpool fall by surprise in the last game of the year. The Reds lose 1-0 in Leicester and now see City fly to the top with six points. Klopp’s team wastes everything (especially the double mistake by Salah who in the 16 ‘gets a penalty saved by Schmeichel and then on the rebound hits the crossbar with an empty net, but also an incredible opportunity wasted by Manè in the recovery).
Leicester, decimated by absences and returning from the heavy 6-3 suffered on the Manchester City field, holds up well, clings to Schmeichel’s feats and tries to hit on the counterattack, passing on the 59 ‘with Lookman, just entered and good at exploiting a defensive carelessness by Alexander-Arnold. Rodgers’ team thus takes revenge for the defeat suffered on penalties at Anfield before Christmas.
Full service soon
December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 22:58)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#wasteful #Liverpool #falls #Leicester #City #flies
Leave a Reply