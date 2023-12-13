Almost 300 days have passed since Griezmann began a triumphant streak in the Metropolitano for an Atlético de Madrid that back in February was not experiencing good times in its fiefdom, and each match became a plebiscite for Diego Simeone. A little more than nine months have passed until they sealed 19 consecutive victories (17 in the league and two in the Champions League) and turned the stadium located in the Rosas neighborhood into a fortress that already awaits Lazio with the desire to equal the best historical streak of the rojiblancos at home.

Against those of Maurizio Sarri's leisurely football, the Madrid team will play for an important prize, beyond the economic, which means the leadership of its group in the Champions League that allows it to avoid having to face the leaders of other groups in the round of 16 . For this, a draw against a rival against whom they have not lost in their last duels is enough and with whom Simeone made the turn of the century as a player to win the Scudetto in 2000.

The team faces the last match of the group stage in the Champions League with doubts that go beyond the result, after Sunday's agonizing victory against Almería and showing signs of vulnerability against Barça in Montjuïc. The uncomfortable bottom player reminded the colchoneros that matches last ninety minutes with their corresponding addition, something that Cholo's team should not forget after what already happened to them in the first leg, where a header from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel equalized in the last play of the match for the Roman team.

“Our ability and mentality is to consolidate first place and from there take that time until the playoffs to continue working as a team,” explained Mario Hermoso in the press conference prior to the match with his coach, who was more cryptic in the red-and-white aspirations, but assured that “being strong at home” would help them “achieve their objectives.”

A duel marked in red for the authorities because more than 3,000 Lazio fans will be at the Metropolitano. High-risk match because it is expected that among those fans there will be numerous ultras of the Serie A team, as there were already those of Feyenoord, also considered dangerous. The radicals of the celestial team have a long history of sanctions for racism. One of the problems is that the Irriducibili, a radical group of the team that plays its matches at the Olympic Stadium, are twinned with the Ultras Sur, from Real Madrid, rivals of the Frente Atlético, which in turn has close ties with the Curva Sud, radicals of Rome and greatest enemies of Lazio.

Probable lineups



Atlético Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Griezmann, Morata and Correa.

Lazio: Provedel, Lazzari, Casale, Mario Gila, Marusic, Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands).

Time: 9:00 p.m. / Movistar Champions League.

Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano.