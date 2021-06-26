The CEO of Webuild Pietro Salini he can be satisfied with his company’s latest business. Significant infrastructure projects are piling up, with a maxi-€ 13 billion railway order in Texas and Melbourne’s 2 billion motorway tunnels. After completing the new bridge over the Polcevera in Genoa, replacing the tragically collapsed Morandi, Salini awaits the Italian government at the gate about the PNRR.

“There is a strong growth in demand: the whole world has recovery and resilience plans like the Italian one. There is a global race for resources and this generates a strong impact on prices that must be taken into accountSalini told the newspaper La Stampa. The model to follow remains that of Genoa, to make the PNRR work: “In Genoa we made the bridge in nine months. Everyone cried out for a miracle. This is not the case: we have been enabled to work. I hope the new infrastructure rule will take this into account. Everyone discusses the risks of what may not work in the future, when we have certainties in the present: the system does not work. It takes us 30 years to make a road, bridges fall. It is not enough? We have to finance the NRR’s spending chapters in advance, without bureaucratically waiting for everything to be right. We must think that we are in a war in which every lost minute is a wasted minute“.

Ponte Morandi: “I spent more money on the investigation than on maintenance”

According to Salini, the priorities are railway works and maintenance, but there is also the dream of the bridge over the Strait of Messina. “We are the generation that passed from stone and marble in the 1950s-1960s to concrete. Without realizing that this material, although cheaper, more versatile and simple, has a very different technical life: it does not go beyond 50 years. Many of the works we use every day were done in concrete in the 1960s: time is already up. If we don’t think about fixing everything right away, they’ll fall on us. Regarding the Bridge over the Strait, of the ten largest bridges in the world we have built three, we have built over a thousand kilometers. We are entitled to talk about it more than those who played with Lego as a child and now have their say. Making an infrastructure that connects 5.5 million people, as they did in Denmark, would be a showcase for the country, of its great ability to do. The shame would be throwing money and decades of studies overboard“.