The incident called for a direct warning from Blinken, who made two phone calls in the early hours of Tuesday morning with both the commander of the Sudanese army, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, to inform them that any danger to American diplomats is unacceptable. .

“I can confirm that an American diplomatic convoy came under fire yesterday,” Blinken said at a press conference in the Japanese resort of Karuizawa, where he participated in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries.

“I have made it clear beyond any doubt that any threats to attack or endanger our diplomats are completely unacceptable,” he added.

He went on to say that the diplomatic convoy was safe.

“We have deep concerns, of course, about the overall security situation as it affects civilians, diplomats and aid workers,” he added.

Clashes in Sudan have killed at least 185 and injured more than 1,800 others, while the two sides talk about making gains in the conflict, which has seen air and artillery strikes.