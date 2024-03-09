Al Ain Municipality called on estate owners and workers to be careful and secure the estate during weather fluctuations. It also emphasized securing the exterior and interior fences of the estate and ensuring that all its accessories are installed.

Al Ain Municipality called on the owners of the estates to warn the shepherd to be vigilant and cautious during low weather conditions and not to leave the residence in very rainy weather.

The following is the preparation of estate owners for the rainy season and weather depressions: