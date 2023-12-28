Abu Dhabi Police and the National Center of Meteorology, Thursday evening, called on drivers to be careful due to reduced visibility during fog formation.

The official account of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, on the “X” website, asked “brother drivers to be careful due to reduced horizontal visibility during fog formation.”

The police also called on drivers to “adhere to the variable speed limit indicated on the signs and electronic signboards.”

For its part, the Center issued a fog alert.

He announced, in his account on the X platform, “Fog alert from 00:30, December 29, 2023 to 10:00, December 29, 2023.”