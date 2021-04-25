ofMarcus Gable shut down

For months, Uruguay was seen as a prime example of foresightedly fighting a pandemic. But that can also lead to fatal misjudgments, as it should show.

Munich / Montevideo – When looking at diagrams and case numbers in the pandemic has become routine, attention will only be paid to really rapid developments worldwide. How Uruguay succeeded twice this spring – but only the first time for the good of the South American state.

The relatively small country in the south-east of the continent, which has been badly affected by the coronavirus, only surprised with an enormously ambitious vaccination campaign. Although Uruguay did not get started until the end of February, two months later a third of the population has been immunized at least once. The vaccination curve also shot up thanks to resolute vaccine procurement; since mid-April, more citizens per 100 inhabitants have been vaccinated in the country than in Germany.

Corona trap in Uruguay: With the increasing number of vaccinations, the number of new infections also increased rapidly

At this time, however, a second curve also shot up – that of new infections. Three-digit numbers were reported here for the first time in November and barely more than 1,000 fresh cases per day were reported by the beginning of March, since then they have literally exploded. The sad record was April 9 with almost 7,300 new corona infected people within 24 hours. The rolling seven-day average, converted to one million inhabitants, at times broke through the 1000 mark and even torpedoed the value of the particularly hard hit neighboring country Brazil, which did not even reach a third of that.

Uruguay hit global headlines all of a sudden for two reasons. A country that has previously been praised or at least received appreciative applause for its corona policy. But how did it come to this?

Corona trap in Uruguay: Small population and two problem children as neighbors

Part of the truth is a look at the population. Although the country is half the size of Germany, it is home to 3.45 million fewer people than Berlin. With relative statistics, every corona case automatically has a significantly greater effect than in Germany, Brazil, Spain or the USA. This is why hotspots are also having more serious consequences. It should be mentioned here that more than a third of the population can be found in the capital Montevideo.

The geographical location also made matters worse. Because the two neighbors – Brazil in the north and Argentina in the south – have hardly found effective means against the virus. In the Uruguayan border region to Brazil, for example, the mutation P.1 that had developed there was already spreading.

Corona trap in Uruguay: Carelessness leads to increased mobility – well before herd immunity

The new corona wave in Uruguay weighs just as much as the mobility of the population, which has increased significantly too early. Apparently triggered by carelessness due to the overall positive development and the comparatively excessively available vaccine. Here, too, it is far from being possible to speak of herd immunity – i.e. the condition in which enough people have built up protection against the virus so that it can no longer spread quickly. Because he is running out of natural hosts.

In this respect, Uruguay should also be a warning example for Germany not to feel safe too early in this pandemic. Because that may have to be paid dearly – in the worst case with human lives.

Relying solely on vaccines at the moment, however, may not be the solution, emphasizes Carissa F. Etienne from the Pan American health organization PAHO world: “In most countries the vaccines will not stop this wave of the pandemic.”

Fortunately, the story from Uruguay has a little happy ending. Countermeasures were successfully taken there, the number of new infections was last around 3,000 a day. That is still well above the level before the vaccinations began. But at least a sign that errors in the pandemic can be caught or at least cushioned. (mg)