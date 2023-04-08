The Director General of Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Muhammad Al-Afkham, confirmed to «Emirates Today» that the municipal administration has taken measures against 30 food establishments that are not committed to health and food safety requirements since the beginning of Ramadan.

He pointed out that the procedures included issuing 20 warnings and 10 violations after carrying out intensive inspection campaigns on food and health stores in various regions of the Emirate of Fujairah since the beginning of the holy month, including the central and popular markets, with the aim of ensuring their compliance with the applicable health requirements. Al-Afkham affirmed the municipality’s keenness to cover food and health facilities and subject them to control and inspection throughout the month of Ramadan, as part of its endeavor to preserve consumer safety.

He explained that the most prominent violations were the non-compliance of the facility official with the maintenance and cleaning of sewage openings, the failure to maintain the cleanliness of the facility (such as floors, ceilings and behind equipment), and the failure to adhere to putting expiry dates on foodstuffs prepared in refrigerators, in addition to non-compliance with training workers.

He added that the municipality issued a set of regulatory circulars regarding the procedures for the holy month, warning against violating them.

The municipality had conducted 376 inspection tours in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan in markets, shops and establishments working in the field of distributing and selling food items from popular kitchens, restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries, sweet shops, groceries, consumer complexes, retail centers, food stores, butcheries and central markets, which resulted in 142 facilities violating non-compliance with the municipality’s requirements. .