The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Moscow, through its official account on the Twitter site, issued important alerts to citizens traveling to Russia, as it confirmed that a Covid-19 examination (PCR nasal swab) must be performed 72 hours before the date of travel, and to present a negative test result in order to obtain a card Boarding the plane and the necessity to perform a PCR examination when leaving the Russian Federation. If the traveler’s destination is Abu Dhabi or Sharjah airports, travelers to Dubai airport are excluded.

The embassy warned that upon arrival at the airports of the Russian Federation, the citizen must keep the Immigration Form, which the passport officer at Russian airports fills out and delivers to the traveler, because of how important it is to keep it until departure from the territory of the Russian Federation.

And she stressed that it is very important to disclose the amounts of money that exceed $ 10,000 upon arrival at the airports of the Russian Federation, and the need to fill in the Declaration form about the amounts, and if they are not disclosed, they will be confiscated or expose the traveler to bear and pay fines.

The embassy urged citizens to renew passports before leaving the country, and to ensure that the passport is valid for at least 6 months. Taking into account the use of a recent passport photo with clear and natural facial expressions and features identical to reality, as the traveler is not subjected to hours delay by the passport checker at airports in Russia.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

