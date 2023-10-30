The Palestinian News Agency quoted the director of the Turkish Friendship Hospital, Sobhi Sakik, as saying that Israeli planes repeatedly targeted the hospital’s vicinity on Monday and the past few days, which led to the destruction of large parts of the building.

He added that a state of panic afflicts cancer patients and medical staff as a result of the bombing that targeted the only hospital for cancer patients in Gaza.

He pointed out that severe damage was caused to the building, as a result of Israeli aircraft repeatedly targeting its surroundings.

He explained that Israel was not content with increasing the suffering and pain of cancer patients by depriving them of medicines and traveling for treatment abroad, but it was now endangering their lives by targeting the hospital’s surroundings.

Media outlets affiliated with the Hamas movement reported at dawn on Monday that more than 25 Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa, west of Gaza.