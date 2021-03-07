The Pope of the Vatican, Francis, arrived Sunday morning in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, on the third day of his current visit to Iraq.

A large official and popular reception took place at Erbil International Airport, and Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, President of the Regional Government, clerics from various sects and senior officials were among the leaders.

Groups of people of Kurdistan lined up at the entrance to the Erbil airport to greet the Pope, while the flag of the Kurdistan region and the Vatican state flag were raised at the entrance to the airport.

The Pope is expected to attend a mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium, which will be held later in the day in the city of Erbil.