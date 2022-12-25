“It’s cool, of course, but if you come in after doing sports, you can take it with you.” These are the words of Patricia Llaguno, who was a world champion in paddle tennis, after bathing in the Mediterranean on the morning of this Sunday, December 25. Patricia, a resident of Madrid, spends Christmas with her family in La Manga, where she is from. And she was not the only one who plunged into the calm sea. Sabina, a German citizen who is in Spain at this time “in search of tranquility”, splashes herself “so that the cold water cures an infection that I have”.

La Manga del Mar Menor and Cabo de Palos were filled with visitors on Christmas Day, when the Region of Murcia once again reached 25 degrees. A climatic anomaly that should be cause for concern for the whole of society, but from which those who live from tourism benefit above all. “Our strength is this one up here,” says José Ángel Hernández, who runs the Marea restaurant, in the Las Sirenas area of ​​La Manga del Mar Menor, while pointing to the radiant Sun.

Locals from La Manga and Cabo de Palos hung the full sign with families who had their Christmas meal there



“We fill insurance”



«Today we fill insurance. We have many reservations, especially from families who come to the beach to celebrate the traditional Christmas meal. From Cartagena, from Murcia and those who come from Madrid to spend the holidays in their second homes, “says the hotelier at noon this Sunday, who did not open the business on Christmas Eve” but if he had, things would have gone well Well, there were people who, without knowing that we were closing, called to try to book. On New Year’s Eve, the Marea restaurant will open. “And we are going to fill up,” predicts this businessman.

A family that planned to celebrate their December 25 meal on the beach were the Semeros, originally from Venezuela but residents in Cartagena for several years. Luiggi, the head, comments that at night they all dined together at his house in the port city, where Santa Claus left a gift for little Salome, but the next morning, “seeing what a spectacular day we had,” they took the car and went to the beach. They did not bathe, but they took a walk on the sand.

And although the wind blew stronger than in La Manga, the Cabo de Palos promenade was as crowded as on its best summer days. The Miramar restaurant, one of the main ones in the area, has been full for months for these Christmas days. This is confirmed to LA TRUTH by Jorge Martínez, one of the three brothers who run the business. «For this day, we have had the interior complete since October. Most of the reserved tables are for 30 people, more or less”, declares the innkeeper. Most of the diners are families from Cartagena or vacationers in Cabo de Palos who spend the Christmas holidays in their second residence. However, the traditional broth with balls on December 25 is not the dish that Miramar customers usually order. «They bet more on fish or rice. But the restaurant staff are going to eat the traditional Easter stew,” confesses Jorge Martínez.

The president of Hostecar, Juan José López, confirms the pull that the high temperatures of this unusual winter have on the tourist sector of the coast. The forecast is that the few hotels in La Manga that are open at Christmas will have an occupancy rate of 80% during this first Christmas weekend, just like those in Cartagena.

For their part, in the municipalities of the Mar Menor, many people were also seen who took advantage of the warm and sunny day to take a walk on the beach and even, the most daring, take a bath in the salty lagoon. In this case, the president of the Hostetur employers’ association, Luis Cabello, did not venture this Sunday to make an estimate of hotel occupancy.