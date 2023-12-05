Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 18:52



The large smoke was what alerted workers from nearby companies who notified the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia. At around 5:15 p.m. a fire broke out outside a warehouse located in the Lorca district of Purias. The factory, in which a large number of pallets were accumulated, is specifically located at exit 9 of the RM-11 that connects Lorca and Águilas.

Witnesses to the fire explained that from the road they saw the flames and smoke protruding above the ships. Some companies near the fire also called and specified the easiest access point to reach the burning pallets.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) and agents from the Lorca Local Police traveled to the scene.

The CEIS fire sergeant reported at 5:50 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished and that they were returning to the base. In addition, it was indicated that the intervention of health workers was not necessary.