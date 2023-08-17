In North Korea’s first comment on the US soldier Travis King’s crossing into its territory last month, its official news agency said that the soldier had fled “racial discrimination” and that he “held a grudge” for the US army.

Commenting on this news, White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters, “We draw everyone’s attention to look at the source. This is very important.”

“It doesn’t change anything. We want to ensure his safe return home,” she added.

In turn, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, “We are still focused on securing his return.”

“The administration’s priority is to bring Private King home, and we are working through all available channels to achieve that outcome,” he said.

Patel confirmed that he had not had any contact with North Korea since Tuesday’s statement, and that the United States was making efforts through Sweden that looked after American interests in Pyongyang.

The first official comment from Pyongyang on the fate of the “fugitive” soldier

Pyongyang has concluded that Travis King wants asylum in North Korea or another country because of “inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the US military,” state media said.

North Korean investigators also concluded that King deliberately and illegally expressed the intent to stay in North Korea or in a third country, KCNA reported.

“Travis King admitted during the investigation that he decided to come to North Korea because he was upset about the inhumane treatment and racial discrimination within the US military,” the agency added.

And she added, “He also expressed his desire to seek asylum in North Korea or a third country, saying that he was disappointed in the American society, which lacks equality.”

The official KCNA said that King “remained under the control of KPA soldiers” after crossing, and is still under investigation.

This is North Korea’s first public acknowledgment of Qing’s crossing from South Korea on July 17.

The story of the fugitive soldier of the country of leader Kim Jong-un

• Soldier Travis King dashed into North Korea’s borders on July 18 while touring the Demilitarized Zone on the border, sparking a new diplomatic crisis between the United States and a nuclear-armed North Korea.

• King joined the US Army in January 2021, serving with a force in South Korea as part of the decades-old US security commitment to that country.

• According to US Army Secretary Christine Wermott, it is not yet clear why King crossed the border heading towards North Korea, but she indicated that he was probably worried about facing further disciplinary action from the military upon his return to the United States.

• Ramot confirmed that “it has no information proving that the 23-year-old recruit is a North Korean sympathizer.”