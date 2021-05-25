Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The statements of Spain’s Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, and Chelsea’s German coach Thomas Tuchel, rose in tones a few days before the decisive and awaited confrontation in the “Champions League” final, which will be held in the Portuguese city of Porto next Saturday.

Guardiola expressed his determination to present City with the first European title in its history, expressing his confidence in achieving this achievement, indicating that his team is ready to enter the history of this tournament, and said that he has not yet determined the 11 players who will compete in the match, although his confidence is great in all players and in Their desire to play, given the abundance of talent within the team.

Guardiola added, saying: I am confident that my team will fulfill its ambitions and clinch the title of this tournament that I personally missed for ten years, and when he was asked about the squad he chose to start the match, he said: All players are ready, and I know how good they are, and I will not change my opinion regarding the formation. Who will go into the match, no matter what any player tries to convince me to participate, by mastering one or two training sessions, I have known most of them for several years, and I have an idea in my head about the formation, but I will not now specify the 11 players who will start the match.

Guardiola concluded his remarks by saying: If you do not have the strong desire to win, and know what to do, it is impossible to win the match or get its cup.

On the other hand, German Thomas Tuchel spoke the same tone of confidence that Guardiola spoke, but initially admitted that City was a great team, and that it might be the best currently in Europe and the world. But he said: In the final matches, anything can happen, indicating that luck plays an important role in such matches, and everything is possible during the 90 minutes. He added: We will fight to win, and I have no doubt about the ability of the players, and all we need is focus and a victorious spirit.