start the war

It was seen coming, and Strong confrontations are coming in Congress between the deputies of Morena and those of the PAS. The latter are not at all satisfied with the 12 initiatives that rejected them last Tuesday. Although according to opposition legislators, were almost a copy of initiatives that have already been legislated in Mexico City and would not apply here in Sinaloa. Be?

Militancy

Deputy Ricardo Madrid denied yesterday that he is going to resign from the PRI, as many take for granted. Even if he does not resign, there are leaders and PRI members who no longer consider him a tricolor because they see him at the service of morenismo. The same thing that Madrid said was expressed by Deisy Judith Ayala and a few days later she put on Morena’s shirt. So the same group.

more debts

The accounts, or rather, the 2023 budget will not reach the municipality of Mazatlán to pay not only the huge number of lost lawsuitsbut now the charges that the CFE is requiring from the City Council, since it recently clarified that all sports fields must be resolved with an electrical installation and meter, since they are only “hung” from public lighting.

change places

Councilor Luis Fernando Velázquez López, who resigned from his membership in the PRI Guasave A few days ago, in the town hall session last Tuesday, he no longer sat next to his former teammates from the tricolor, so he chose to join the other independent mayor, Rafaela Sánchez Castro. Will she continue to blindly support the mayor now that she is no longer with the PRI? She will see

the meeting

Ámpula left the presence of the former municipal treasurer of Mocorito Jaime Angulo during the surprise visit of Governor Rubén Rocha and without the assistance of the municipal authority for the supervision tour of the work of the Ciénega de Casal-Mazate de los López highway. What did you talk about? Nobody knows, but much is speculated about the bad relationship with the mayoress María Elizalde.