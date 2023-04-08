A war is all Benjamin Netanyahu needs politically right now. After massive protests and a general strike forced him to suspend his reform of the judiciary, which would turn Israel into an autocracy, Netanyahu was left in a delicate position. If his main agenda in the last decade, and also that of his party, is the issue of security, an escalation of tensions serves as a political lifeline.

Kahanism

As explained here in our space last week, Netanyahu suffered one of the biggest setbacks of his long political career. On the one hand, demonstrations and the general strike forced him to retreat. On the other hand, religious right parties interested in reforming the judiciary threatened to break the governing coalition, which would cause a new election, with Netanyahu’s approval at an all-time low.

To prevent the rupture, Netanyahu had to yield to Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security and leader of the Otzma Yehudit, the kahanist party. The term refers to Rabbi Meir Kahane, convicted of terrorism and murdered in 1990. Kahanism is a mixture of nationalism, racism and theocracy, resulting in an ideology that is a local version of fascism.

Netanyahu’s concession was the creation of a national guard under the command of Ben-Gvir, an ideological police that will be formed by settlers from settlements in the West Bank. The same Ben-Gvir, in January, made an appearance at the al-Aqsa mosque complex, in Jerusalem, one of the best known postcards of the city, with the Dome of the Rock. The site is important to the three Abrahamic monotheistic religions.

religions

For the three religions, it is where the Foundation Rock is, the primordial place where the creation of the world began. It is also the place where Abraham would sacrifice his son. For the Jews, it is their most sacred place, where the temples of Solomon and Herod were built. They refer to the place as the Temple Mount, where the popularly called Wailing Wall is located, a possible remnant of Herod’s temple.

The Temple Mount is also linked to the arrival of the Messiah in Judaism, and the building of the Third Temple. In Christianity, the place is also important for the passages that involve the life of Jesus Christ there. Finally, for the Muslims, who call the place the Esplanade of the Mosques, it was from there that Mohammed visited Paradise, after being taken from Mecca on the Buraq mount.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and the mosque is the second oldest in the religion. Of course, this is an extremely concise summary of a History that began over two and a half thousand years ago. There is no pretense of debating theology or archeology here, just pointing out the fact that the same site is sacred to all three religions, for different reasons.

In these days of April 2023, the three religions are also in sacred moments. For Judaism and Christians, it is Easter, the most important date on the Jewish calendar and, for some aspects, also the most important date in Christianity. For Muslims, this is Ramadan, the month that celebrates the divine revelation to Muhammad. The month is variable in the religious calendar, determined by lunar cycles.

provocations and incidents

A place already prone to stirring human passions becomes, due to a calendar coincidence, even more important and sensitive. This brief religious explanation serves to explain some behaviors of common people, not to justify their actions, much less can we lose sight of the fact that the actions and acts of political leaders are driven by calculations, not necessarily by religious passions.

On Friday, March 31, a Palestinian was killed in Jerusalem, near the al-Aqsa mosque, after being stopped by police and trying to take a gun from one of them, and police barriers were placed in Jerusalem after the incident. . More than two hundred thousand Muslims were in the region, and Friday is the holy day of the week in Islam. The next day, yet another large protest was held against Netanyahu.

On a Saturday, the Jewish holy day, around 150,000 people demonstrated in Tel Aviv against the proposed reform of the judiciary. Two days later, Israeli police detained a Jewish religious fundamentalist who intended to perform a goat sacrifice on the Esplanade of the Mosques, or Temple Mount. Animal sacrifice is part of the Passover for some ultra-Orthodox Jews and the act was intended as a provocation.

The Rabbinate of Israel even prohibits Jews from visiting the site, which is challenged by nationalists. On Wednesday, the 5th, Israeli police arrested about 400 Muslims, including scenes of aggression against people praying inside the mosque, as well as the use of tear gas on the Esplanade of the Mosques. According to the government of Israel, the police were acting against a “riot”.

The day before, Hamas directed Muslim Palestinians to barricade the mosque, to prevent a new plan for ultra-Orthodox Jews to perform a sacrifice there. After the prayers, Muslims remained inside al-Aqsa, from where they allegedly fired fireworks at the police, according to Israeli authorities. Footage of Israeli police inside the mosque quickly circulated.

It was not the first security incident inside the mosque, but perhaps the most serious. Jordan, custodian of Islam’s holy sites in Jerusalem, formally protested, as did Turkey and Egypt. What happened is a mix of religious issues, nationalist provocations and violence by state forces, in one of the most sensitive places in the world, in an even more complicated context.

After the incident, on day six, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, either by Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. On the same day, around thirty rockets were fired from Lebanese territory, possibly by local cells of the same Palestinian groups. Three Israeli civilians were wounded and it is still uncertain whether Hezbollah was involved in the attack.

Israel and Netanyahu’s reaction

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attacks and said the Lebanese government does not authorize the use of its territory for these actions. As mandated by the Lebanese constitution, he is a Sunni Muslim, meaning he does not have the support of Hezbollah. As a result of the attacks, Israeli forces attacked targets in Gaza and Tire, Lebanon. It is the biggest skirmish between Israel and Lebanon since 2006.

Netanyahu published photos of his Defense Council meeting and used his well-known rhetoric, and oratory skills, on Israel’s need to defend itself against its enemies. If it is not possible to say with all the letters that the actions of the Israeli police were calculated to generate a security crisis that could benefit Netanyahu, it is undeniable that such a situation politically favors the prime minister.

The pillar of their governments and their electoral campaigns is the issue of security. So much so that threatening the resignation minister ten days ago was one of the main damages to Netanyahu’s image. It is not yet known whether we will have a war or a continuation of hostilities, but the Israeli prime minister is in his favorite situation to reverse his defeats, that of placing himself as the defender that Israel cannot relinquish.