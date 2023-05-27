The complaint, formulated in a joint report between Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists, recounts the regressions experienced in Afghanistan in terms of women’s rights since the Taliban came to power. The heads of both human rights organizations called on the International Criminal Court to investigate and establish the criminal responsibilities necessary to put a stop to the scourge that affects millions of women and girls.

A report that tries to draw attention to the restrictions placed on Afghan women by the Taliban regime. The document, titled ‘The Taliban’s War on Women: The Crime Against Humanity of Gender Persecution in Afghanistan’, was drafted by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) and Amnesty International (AI).

According to both organizations, The repression to which women are subjected in that country is accompanied by torture, forced disappearance and imprisonment, among other illegal treatments. This, in view of the International Court of Justice, could constitute a crime against humanity.

In a joint communiqué, the ICC and AI affirmed that “The severe restrictions and illegal repression of the rights of women and girls by the Taliban must be investigated as possible crimes under international law, including the crime against humanity of gender-based persecution”.

The report was made on the basis of investigations carried out from August 2021 to January 2023. Human rights groups pointed out that the prohibitions found against women violate the “human rights guarantees contained in numerous international treaties to which Afghanistan is a party”.

A visible regression of rights

After two decades in constant conflict with the Taliban, the forces of the international military coalition led by the United States withdrew from the country in August 2021. This led to the fundamentalists seizing power and beginning to apply measures that were not very guarantor and were considered retrograde. by much of the international community.

The prohibition of public spaces, the veto on the education of girls up to the sixth grade and the application for most jobs, are some of the setbacks that women have experienced in that country. Also the imposition of “moral crimes” and their respective punishments for disobeying certain mandates such as not being able to walk long distances without the accompaniment of a man or participating in demonstrations.

In this sense, the document also highlights the violation of other rights. “Women who have protested against the Taliban’s abusive and restrictive policies have faced excessive force, illegal detention, torture and other ill-treatment to ensure compliance, resulting in violations of their rights to freedom of expression. , association, peaceful assembly and public participation”, the report determined.

A request to the Council of DD. H H. of the UN and the International Criminal Court

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamardpointed out that these Taliban mandates are “clearly designed to attack” women.

“They have violated their rights and have excluded them from participating in society. Afghan women and girls are forced to live as second-class citizens. Are silenced and rendered invisible“, said.

In this photo, Afghan girls attend an open-air primary school in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province, on May 14, 2023. Due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban, NPO girls cannot attend studies beyond sixth grade. © AFP – Shafiullah Kakar

For his part, Santiago A. Canton, Secretary General of the ICJ, urged the international community to work to “hold the Taliban to criminal accountability” and invited to discuss the rampant impunity for serious crimes documented in the testimony of their organizations, what he considered as “a necessary step that guarantees justice for the survivors of his atrocious practices”.

Both Callamard and Canton proposed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) incorporate this case into its investigations and take legal action. They also joined in a request for the nations of the international concert to hold the Taliban responsible for their acts and “exercise international jurisdiction.”

‘We can’t let them down’

Another of the reported cases corresponds to the forced marriages of girls and women. The investigators stressed that those who refused such forced actions were intimidated, threatened, kidnapped and tortured.

“We simply cannot afford to fail the women and girls of Afghanistan.”, concluded the head of the International Commission of Jurists referring to the issue.

The report also details rights violations against the male population. The AP news agency points out that dissimilar monitoring groups detected “extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, torture and forced disappearances” of citizens who had some relationship with the previous government supported by the international coalition.

The LGBTIQ+ community, minorities, journalists and activists are not excluded from these practices.

With AP and EFE