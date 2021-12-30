The incident occurred when a joint force of intelligence and special missions went to the house of a wanted “terror suspect” to arrest him in the village of al-Rashaid in the Babil province in central Iraq, and clashed with them.

While three sources confirmed what had happened, the death toll varied, with two sources saying that the incident ended with the killing of 19 people, including the accused, and 12 children “between two and 12 years old”, including his two nephews, according to AFP.

A source in the Ministry of Interior stated that the incident resulted in the killing of 12 people, including seven children and two women.

The confrontations lasted two hours with the accused, who was armed with a Kalashnikov, and Iraqi security sources confirmed that three members of the security forces were wounded.

A source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry said that at first, “one of the intelligence detachments went to the house of this accused in order to arrest him, before they were surprised by shooting at them.”

He added: “After the exchange of fire, the security force reinforced its presence and sent a regiment of special missions, and during their way there was also shooting and the suspect was trapped.” He continued, “When the ammunition began to run out, he killed his entire family.”

An Iraqi security source said that the accused belongs to ISIS, and that his cousin is an official in the organization.

And the Iraqi security forces announced, on Thursday night, that they had launched an investigation against the background of “finding the bodies of citizens” in the house of a person who had been raided by the security forces, while pursuing “two accused of terrorism” in Babylon in the center of the country.

The Cabinet’s Security Media Cell indicated that a statement would be issued later “with details once the investigations and follow-ups carried out by the competent forces are completed.”