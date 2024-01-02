Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 11:56 p.m.



The Department of Development and Heritage is carrying out works to repair the wall of the Casas Blancas road, “an action that will reinforce the road safety of the users who travel on this road and that of the 2,500 residents of Sucina,” they explained yesterday. municipal sources. The works will reinforce the infrastructure that connects the urban center of Casas Blancas with the district of Sucina and with the RM-1, better known as 'the terrace highway', which will in the future link the municipalities of Santomera and San Javier, the latter section that has been pending execution for years.

These works will also improve the channeling of runoff waters in the environment, “preventing future uncontrolled erosion from occurring that could damage the wall,” added the same sources from the department headed by Rebeca Pérez. The objective of the ongoing project is to resolve the deterioration that the road wall suffered due to the erosion that the water caused on the sides of the boulevard that converges with the road. The works will also improve road accessibility.

The municipal investment exceeds 115,000 euros and the execution period is three months. The workers will rebuild the gabion wall (made up of a structure of stones and galvanized or stainless steel mesh) that is embedded in the channel and contains the road platform. It will have a length of 43 meters and a height of 4 meters.

This work is part of the municipal strategy to promote territorial structuring and social cohesion in the 67 neighborhoods and districts of the municipality of Murcia. Pérez indicated that “this project meets a demand from the residents of Sucina, which was pending, and contributes to improving their quality of life.”