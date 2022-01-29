A wall from refugees began to be built on the border of Poland and Belarus. This was announced on Friday, January 28

In the village of Tolce, not far from the Kuznica checkpoint in the Podlaskie Voivodeship, soldiers, construction workers and special equipment were filmed.

The expected dimensions of the building: 5.5 m – height and 186 km – length, which will be almost half of the entire border. The cost of the project is estimated at €353 million (more than 31 billion rubles), the Ruptly.

At the beginning of November 2021, the situation with refugees worsened on the border of Poland and Belarus. A large group of migrants from the Middle East, who were in Belarus, approached the border with Poland in a forest belt. They cut barbed wire on the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. European countries blame Minsk for the migration crisis, which denies any involvement in the increased flow of refugees.

On December 2, the US, Canada, the UK and the EU called on Belarus to stop “organizing illegal migration” across EU borders. On the same day, the United States introduced a new package of sanctions against the republic. Whereas on January 4, 2022, it was reported that the Polish border service concluded three agreements on the construction of a barrier on the border with Belarus. It was noted that the work will be completed at the end of June. The length of the wall will be 186 km.

Later, the Polish border guard notified that on January 9, 49 people tried to illegally cross the border of Belarus in order to enter the territory of Poland.