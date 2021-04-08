In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a walking trail will be arranged along the Krasnoselskaya River. The issue with the improvement of the territory was considered by the mayor of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Sergei Nadsadin during a meeting with residents of the planning area Lugovoye. In the near future, the workers will start arranging a two-kilometer walking trail.

As specifies IA SakhalinMedia, Mikhail Potanin, a resident of Lugovoy, took the initiative to improve the territory along the river. He said that this is necessary for a comfortable pastime for pensioners and families with small children. The city administration took on this proposal.

According to the mayor of the city, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk has a practice of arranging such trails, it does not require much funding, but it will diversify and improve the opportunities for recreation of people in the area.

The Department of Culture and Tourism studied the experience of landscaping the Yuri Gagarin Park and the practices of other regions. Representatives of the department met with local residents and announced the improvement plan and the issue of attracting citizens to control the further maintenance of the facility.

The project of the new recreation area includes platforms with a descent to the river, the installation of a view park swing, benches, and lighting equipment. It is planned to open the trail along the river on July 1. Work will begin shortly.