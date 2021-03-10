The Barça solved the procedure of Denmark without disheveled. After doing their homework in the first leg, with a resounding 4-0, the Barça team walked through the Hjorring Stadion on their way towards the quarterfinals of the Champions. Unlike Atlético, who lost to Chelsea, Barcelona’s ball will be in this Friday’s draw.

It will be because those of Lluís Cortés did not lift their foot off the accelerator at any time. And that the culé coach took advantage of the income obtained in the first leg to distribute minutes among the less usual. Gemma Font started under sticks with Sandra Paños resting on the bench, where other indisputable ones also stayed like Alexia Putellas, Mapi León or Marta Torrejón. Jana Fernandez formed a starting partner in the center of defense with Andrea Pereira, Crnogorcevic was a starter on the right side and Vicky losada in the middle.

The first Barça captain was in charge of managing the tempo of the match with Patri Guijarro, while Aitana Bonmatí was dedicated to trying to do damage between the lines. The left winger position was occupied, and very well, by a recovered Lieke Martens, while on the right was the usual one, Graham Hansen. Mariona, who doesn’t miss a party either, was the reference above.

The three combined with a lot of sense in the last meters of the field and it was in one of those linked plays that the first came. Cronogorcevic won the back to the rival defense in the 36 ‘and put a good ball to the heart of the area that Aitana was in charge of sending the network. Already in the second half, after a Hansen boarding on the right, the ’14’ azulgrana returned to mark after getting a bad rejection.

The tie was already more than sentenced and Barça was smiling. Also Mariona, who caused a penalty that she herself transformed in the 55th minute.. It was his turn to rest. The Balearic forward was one of those replaced after the favorable 0-3 and there was still time for more. Oshoala, who had already had a clear chance, put the 0-4 on the scoreboard and Marta TorrejonAfter collecting a rebound from Alexia’s shot, he made it 0-5. Barça will be in the quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive year, the seventh time in its history.