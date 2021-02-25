NASA’s Perseverance rover has sent its first high-definition look around its position in Jezero crater from Mars, after rotating its mast or ‘head’ 360 degrees. It was the rover’s second panorama, as the rover’s navigation cameras, or Navcams, also located on the mast, captured a 360-degree view on February 20.

The new panorama was obtained on February 21 with the Mastcam-Z instrument, a dual camera system equipped with a zoom function, which allows cameras to zoom in, focus and shoot high definition video, as well as panoramic color images and 3D images of the Martian surface. With this ability, the robotic astrobiologist can provide detailed examination of near and distant objects.

The cameras will help scientists assess the geological history and atmospheric conditions of Jezero Crater and help identify rocks and sediments that deserve a closer look with the rover’s other instruments. The cameras will also help the mission team determine which rocks the rover should sample and collect for an eventual return to Earth in the future. Stitched from 142 images, the newly released panorama reveals the crater rim and cliff of an ancient river delta in the distance. The camera system can reveal details as small as 3 to 5 millimeters wide near the rover and 2 to 3 meters wide on distant slopes along the horizon.

Image of the crater in which Perseverance has landed. / Pot

The detailed composite image shows a Martian surface that appears similar to images captured by previous NASA rover missions. “We are located in an ideal place, where you can see different features similar in many ways to features found by Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity at their landing sites,” Jim Bell of the School of Earth Exploration and the Earth Exploration School said in a statement. Arizona State University space, principal investigator of the instrument.

Pot

The Mastcam-Z design is an evolution of the Mastcam instrument on NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, which has two fixed-focal-length cameras instead of zoom cameras. The two cameras of the Perseverance Mastcam-Z dual cameras are mounted on the rover’s mast at eye level for a 2 meter tall person. They are positioned at a distance of 24.1 centimeters to provide stereo viewing and can produce color images with a quality similar to that of a consumer digital HD camera.