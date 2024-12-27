A waitress ha denounced in two videos broadcast on X an alleged multiple assault of the owner of a restaurant in Denia (Alicante) when he went to get paid for his job, which he had resigned due to the «exploitation» to which she was subjected. “And he did not pay me for twelve days,” which he counted at the rate of “half days of eight hours at 20 euros and full days of twelve hours at 40 euros,” as he stated.

«It has been ready of kill me“There were broken glass everywhere,” he describes in this testimony released by the Valencian influencer Jesús Soriano, who has described it as an event “intolerable» and with the message of «cheer up, partner».

In two long videos, the affected woman offers details of an authentic beating in which it ended throw in it floor on a couple of occasions, with a wound on the forehead from “a punch” that required two stitches and other “bruises” all over the body, of which he shows one on the left knee and claims to have suffered others in areas which he does not show out of modesty.

Hematoma on a knee that the worker shows as a consequence of the beating



ABC





Their objective in airing everything is to call for sharing so that the working conditions in this establishment are known. «It can happen to your friend, your brother, your partner, No HE stayquiet», alert, visibly nervous and with a trembling voice – as she herself confesses, fearful of possible subsequent reprisals. “Me threatened that something worse was going to happen to me,” he says, in a shocking narration: “I called the Policecame and saw me bloody.









It all started with a struggle to snatch his phone mobile when the hotelier realized that the waitress was recording. After receiving the blows, he claims to have filed a complaint for the assault and non-payment, accompanied by a first medical part to demonstrate the injuries, to which he plans to add another report because after a day, the bruises have gone from the initial red color to a more visible and darker color.

«I am not the only one nor the first, nor will I be the last: I am sure that many people have been through this or worse things», highlights in this double audiovisual message.

In the background, apart from the extreme violence, this immigrant in a situation regularized focuses – without generalizing – on the injustices that occur, in his opinion, with some employers, while others do pay reasonable salaries in decent working conditions.

On the other hand, others do not act like this: “They complain and say that the youths we don’t want workbut it is because they have exploited us. And he gives as an example this Alicante establishment with that remuneration of «half days of eight hours», when that is already irregular, paid only 20 euros and “complete twelve hours at 40 euros or, sometimes, with overtime that is not paid.”

Hence also his interest in disseminating it on the internet. “We cannot work in this situation,” he adds, in addition to highlighting that “other immigrants will not report similar situations because they are not regularized.”

The thread of reactions This post shows support for this victim of violence and miserable remuneration, in addition to appealing to Minister Yolanda Díaz to move the Inspection of Job to end these abuses.

There are also those who corroborate this type of irregularities and degradation: «Here in Galicia I have seen that and much more, I already believe so, and slavery and screams and mistreatment; and then they complain that there is no staff.