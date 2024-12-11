Working in the hospitality industry means facing endless situations that go beyond preparing and serving food. Employees in this sector must deal with customer demands, which can sometimes be tiresome, repetitive, or even rude.

Among the customer attitudes that make the work of professionals in the sector most difficult are those that alter the pace of service. Changing tables without prior notice, returning dishes already touched to share or making changes to orders after they have been served are some examples. Situations such as splitting the bill among many diners or paying in small coins also cause inconvenience, practices that complicate organization and increase stress at times of high demand.

Gonzalo, a hotelier who is also known on TikTok as @camarero_tiktoker. In one of his latest videos, he describes a practice that he finds particularly irritating: papers in cups. “I know that you do it without malice or to help us,” says Gonzalo. According to him, although it seems like a harmless gesture, it complicates the work of the waiters.

«Please, if you want to help the waiters, they should leave it on the plate. We go to the kitchen and throw it away without any problems,” explains the hotelier. In addition, he details that removing the papers from the cups represents an additional effort: »You save us the work of having to remove all the papers from the cup and then throw them in the trash and wash it«.









The TikToker clarifies that his intention is not to simply criticize, but rather to raise awareness among customers about how small gestures can negatively impact the service. “The idea is to educate, not point,” he concludes, underlining the importance of understanding the needs of professionals.

Reactions in the comments

The video by @camarero_tiktoker has achieved a certain impact and as of this publication it has accumulated around 2,000 likes on TikTok. As usually happens in these cases, dozens of users have gone to the comments section to debate different aspects of the publication.

«I don’t do it but yesterday they charged me 2.40 for a small coffee. I’m going to think about whether I’m bothering”, “That’s why a decent bar has a small cube on the table where you can throw napkins, sugar and so on”, “my daughter always clears the table and takes it to the bar, and she’s 12 years old” or “We threw it on the ground like before and fixed it,” are some of the most notable comments.