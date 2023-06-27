Ms. Wagner You looked at who the potential voters of a Wagenknecht party would be. Must the left party fear a great exodus?

Should there be a new foundation, the Left Party would probably lose voters. But these effects were relatively small in our study. A Wagenknecht party – whatever it would look like in concrete terms – would be particularly dangerous for the AfD. It would have great potential to take away votes from the AfD.

Why is that?

Sahra Wagenknecht stands for a left-wing economic policy and socio-political conservative positions. This is a combination that has not yet existed in the German party landscape – although the demand on the part of the electorate is high.

What do you know about these potential voters?

It would primarily be people from East Germany, but also people who are dissatisfied with democracy and are rather skeptical about migration. Culturally they are more conservative, for example less open to climate and environmental protection and more against more rights for the LGBTQI* community or gender.



Sarah Wagner researches left-wing and radical left-wing parties and their voters at the University of Mannheim. She is particularly interested in parties that represent left-wing positions in economic policy, but are more conservative in socio-political terms.

The AfD is currently experiencing a high in the polls and has won the district election with its candidate in Sonneberg. The party cheers and sees this as a sign of the upcoming state elections. The results of your study shouldn’t make her so happy.

It was remarkable that the Thuringian AfD boss Bjorn Höcke Sahra Wagenknecht offered to join the AfD earlier this year. That was of course polemical – and Wagenknecht did not take it positively. Which in turn shows that she is not trying to imitate the AfD, but wants to win over people with decidedly left-wing content who are disappointed in politics or feel lost with the progressive socio-political positions of the Greens, SPD and Left Party. Or maybe people who vote for the AfD but don’t feel so comfortable with it at all – because they don’t identify with their nationalistic and völkisch ideas, but are still rather skeptical about migration.







And would Sahra Wagenknecht be a good alternative for them?

Yes, at least that is what our study suggests. For example, we examined how Sahra Wagenknecht was received by people who sympathize with the AfD compared to AfD chairwoman Alice Weidel. Weidel is a little more popular with them – on an evaluation scale from minus 5 to plus 5 she comes to plus 3 on average. But Wagenknecht is only slightly behind with plus 2. For a top politician from a completely different party, that’s really amazing.

What is Wagenknecht’s recipe for success?

With her huge presence in the media and public debate, people have crystal clear what she stands for. And that despite the fact that she has represented different positions than her party for years.

You said at the beginning that after a possible Wagenknecht split, probably not that many voters would leave the Left Party. Does Wagenknecht no longer have a fan base there?