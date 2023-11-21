Why was a woman who once flew to Hungary with PVV leader Geert Wilders allowed to ask a question? And what did an important VVD donor have to do with an employment agency in the ‘Debate of the Netherlands’?

Last Thursday’s SBS election debate caused quite a stir among commentators. “SBS allowed PVV fan to attack Frans Timmermans,” wrote Joop.nl on Monday. “Who is responsible for this suspected fraud/influencing?” tweeted actor and director Diederik Ebbinge a day before. According to Volkskrant-columnist Sander Schimmelpenninck “seemed to be an ambush” when a “self-proclaimed pathetic woman attacked him [Timmermans] started barking.”

What is going on? Cindy Slaper van der Werff from Zaandam told Frans Timmermans in the broadcast that she cannot pay her deductible of 385 euros per year. “I am chronically ill all year round.” Timmermans, prime ministerial candidate for GroenLinks/PvdA, responded that he wants to halve poverty in the Netherlands over the next four years and reduce the deductible. “The next four years is too late,” she shouted, after which Geert Wilders opened the attack on Timmermans. “You are here with a redundancy payment of 15,000 euros per month,” he said. “Madam can’t wait.”

Also read

The party leaders only needed a little push to tap into their baser instincts

Wilders received thunderous applause, including from Slaper van der Werff. The fragment went viral on social media. The PVV leader was seen as the winner by viewers of the debate, according to their own opinion ‘flash poll’ by SBS 6. The debate is being called a “game changer”, with the PVV appearing to join the battle at the last minute to determine who will become the largest party. Including pollster Maurice de Hond called the debate that, after the PVV suddenly rose five seats in his poll. In the latter poll by I&O Research Wilders’ party even increased by six seats this week. With 1.4 million viewers, the debate is the most watched TV debate so far in this election year.

Confrontation

But was Slaper van der Werff’s performance an ‘attack on Timmermans’? As can be seen in the debate, her original question was addressed to Pieter Omtzigt (NSC). She wants to know why his minimum wage “isn’t going up, like [bij] the other three parties”. GroenLinks-PvdA even wants to increase this to 16 euros. She is about to sit down again, when Timmermans also asks Omtzigt why he is not participating in the increase. Only then, when the GroenLinks-PvdA leader says that the deductible must be reduced, does the aforementioned confrontation arise.

On Sunday, three days after the debate, a ‘selfie’ popped up van Slaper van der Werff in a plane together with Wilders. The suspicion of having been cheated was born. Did the two know each other and had the PVV put Slaper van der Werff forward to undermine Timmermans in the broadcast? And how is it possible that someone who says she cannot pay her deductible can afford a flight to Hungary?

“It’s all nonsense,” the Zaandam resident responds NRC. “I went on holiday to my mother in Hungary and Geert Wilders happened to be sitting behind me on the plane. After that I never spoke to him again. The PVV did not know that I would be on the air,” she says. She does vote PVV, that was known to the editors. Editor-in-chief Marc Veeningen van Heart of the Netherlands, responsible for the debate, in a general statement: “It was never suggested that these were floating or completely objective voters. That is also impossible.”

Slaper van der Werff, who has a foundation that distributes food aid, says he has been saving for months for the budget flight to Hungary. “And I stayed there with my mother.” She was reportedly invited to the debate after she gave an interview about poverty on a TV program in September Heart of the Netherlands.

VVD donor

In the SBS debate program, businessman Frank van Gool, known from the Otto Work Force employment agency, was also allowed to ask a question. Van Gool, together with business partners, donated €200,000 to the VVD campaign. He started his question about labor migration by praising VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz extensively. This fed the idea that political parties had a hand in the selection of the questioners. His question was addressed to Omtzigt: how NSC thinks the shelves will be full if that party wants to limit labor migration.

Van Gool also denies any intent. He forwards the invitation that the editors sent to him. In it, he is asked to shed light on the political plans to restrict labor migration. He may, among other things, explain “why the Netherlands needs migrant workers,” according to the invitation. Parties had no influence on the selection of the questioners, the SBS editorial staff said. Van Gool was introduced in the broadcast, according to his own request, as a VVD donor.