A vulnerable mother and her son, on the brink of eviction by the Canary Islands public housing company

Carmen, 51, has lived for more than a decade with her 20-year-old son in a subsidized home in La Laguna (Tenerife). Both have a recognized degree of disability. She 68% for suffering from a disorder that affects her genitourinary system and he 37% for having a developmental disorder.

The anti-eviction moratorium has prevented more than 58,000 rental families from being expelled from their homes

The only money that comes into the house is the mother’s pension, of just over 560 euros. But that has not been enough to pay the rent along with the rest of the vital needs since June 2015. The public social housing company of the Canary Islands (Visocan) now wants to evict her for non-payment. He claims 21,700 euros. She says that she has trouble sleeping, that she doesn’t know what to do, that she has no other alternative. Next January 22 is the trial date.

“It’s a lifelessness. This has caused me to have tachycardia and my sugar to rise. They exhaust you and squeeze you emotionally. They destroy you little by little as a person. They want us poor people to continue with our heads in the hole,” laments Carmen, who has asked to use a fictitious name to protect her identity.

This woman’s story with Visocan began in 2013. At that time she was a single mother, with a disability and had just suffered eviction due to non-payment of the mortgage like so many other families after the burst of the real estate bubble. She says that she was registered on the list of applicants for public housing in the Archipelago and that one afternoon, before picking up her son from school, she received a call from Visocan to offer her entry as a tenant in a newly developed VPO in the lagoon neighborhood of San Matias. The house has two bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathroom.





During the first two years, Carmen was able to afford the rental cost of 250 euros, despite the fact that her financial situation was also very precarious at the time. He says that he even sold his car “for scrap” to pay a monthly payment. But that was the last one. In 2015, she says that “hell” began after suffering a Treasury embargo for an old debt and she was “forced, given her economic and personal circumstances,” to stop paying the rent.

She informed Visocan of her condition. He did so in a letter in which he requested the suspension of payments due to his unemployment status and the “deficient income” of his disability benefit. He also asked to benefit from a kind of zero quota due to his extreme vulnerability. He adds that he never received a response.

In 2017, a year later, the La Laguna City Council and Visocan signed an agreement by which the City Council would help pay the rent of the 119 families who live in the same development as Carmen, reducing the tenants’ expenses to 50 euros. . But she didn’t sign it. He states that, in the agreement documentation, Visocan appeared as a limited company and not as a public limited company, and that this made him suspicious.

This newspaper asked the Laguna Corporation if it has tried to clarify to the woman the legality of the agreement, in force, at least, until last year, but has not received a response. And it seems too late, anyway. The public social housing company of the Canary Islands claimed all the unpaid monthly payments in May 2023 and presented the eviction claim months later, in January 2024. A few weeks before, a social worker from the City Council had confirmed the situation of social exclusion in which Carmen is located. She also doesn’t have family to lean on.





“Of the four brothers he has, one lives in Fuerteventura, the other is self-employed and is going through grief, a sister has been evicted and has mental health problems due to suicide attempts and the last one suffers from cancer that is being treated” , can be read in its vulnerability report.

The trial is in a few days. The defense has presented a response brief in which it requests two things: first, it considers that the unpaid receipts from 2015 to February 2019 have expired, which would reduce the debt to 12,659 euros; and second, it points out that the requirements for the admission of the claim to processing have not been met because Visocan “has not proven” to have mediated so that the woman and her son find a housing alternative before being evicted.

This procedure is required by law in the event of a dispute between a large holder and a vulnerable family. Visocan manages a park of more than 6,000 protected homes on the Islands. In response to this wording, the company has limited itself to answering that “both the administrations and the tenants have a commitment to legality” and “when one of the parties fails to comply with the law, it is the judges who decide the measures to be taken.” . He has not clarified anything more about it.

Groups of activists for decent housing in the Islands criticized the company a few months ago for the appointment of Javier Terán as its new manager last year. Terán worked between 2018 and 2019 at Aliseda Inmobiliaria, a company 51% controlled by the vulture fund Blackstone, one of the largest landlords in the country. In 2023, Aliseda reported losses of more than 23 million euros. The previous year also recorded a similar result.





The new director of Visocan will have as CEO Agustín Fernández, son-in-law of the president of the Cabildo of La Gomera, Casimiro Curbelo, and founder of a real estate company, Agnante Inversor SL, which has not published its accounts in the Commercial Registry since 2016. Terán defends that has more than twenty years of experience in the real estate sector and intends to contribute all of its “knowledge and dedication (…) in order to contribute to solving the housing emergency suffered by the Canarian population.

It details that the public company charges an average rent of 383 euros per month and resolves more than 11,500 incidents per year. He also emphasizes that his intention is to allocate public resources to “provide all Canarians with decent housing” and hopes that by 2027 there will be 2,000 new protected homes. “We are focused on that need and no other,” he points out.

But not everyone thinks the same. Araceli Refoyo, president of the Platform for Social Housing in Lucha, assures that since Terán consolidated his position “he has put all his efforts into expediting the evictions of families that are in a situation of social exclusion and economic vulnerability.”





According to a resolution of the regional government, from September 2023 to the same month of 2024, Visocan filed 29 eviction demands. In at least eleven of them an agreement was reached to suspend the launch. Refoyo describes his management as a “vulture fund.”

“The difference is that this [fondo] It is financed with the money of all the canaries. It is known that [Visocan] “It carries out terrible management of our resources, which it invests and uses as if they were private funds,” continues the president of the Social Housing Platform in Struggle, at war with Visocan for property access to the VPOs inhabited by its members, as as the Government promised them years ago.

The company, for its part, asserts that filing a lawsuit is the “last resort” and that “even in the few cases in which the process goes to the end, it continues to strive to reach agreements.” For Visocan, the rental of VPOs (and therefore, the income) is of utmost importance. In 2023, it accumulated 27.64 million euros for this concept, being its main source of income.

So much so that in its latest balance sheet it dedicates a good handful of pages to what is causing a “reduction of its financial resources”: late payment. Visocan points out that there has been a “considerable increase” in delays in payments derived from the pandemic and regrets the “absence of pressure measures”, such as evictions, suspended for vulnerable families since the health crisis, “to cushion non-payment of the income.”





The company believes that during these years there have been tenants who, aware of the anti-eviction moratorium, have stopped paying their rent even though they had been doing so normally. It estimates the “number of defaulters” at 1,827 and the accumulated amount of debt at 20.5 million. Visocan, however, recorded profits of five million euros in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

“We cannot forget that keeping people who do not meet the requirements in protected housing deprives other citizens who do need this resource,” the company defends.

The Minister of Public Works, Mobility and Housing of the Government of the Canary Islands, Pablo Rodríguez, of the Canary Coalition (CC), said in the regional Parliament more than a year ago that Visocan “has not carried out and will not carry out evictions of people declared of vulnerability.” But that’s not true.

In 2023, the company initiated proceedings against two socially excluded families, also from Tenerife, and the mayor of the island capital, José Manuel Bermúdez (CC), from the same political party as Rodríguez, said that Rodríguez had shown “indifference towards the most vulnerable, inappropriate for public administration.”

The Canary Islands public housing company evicts vulnerable families



The ministry headed by the nationalist has not responded to questions related to Carmen’s case until the date of publication of this report. She, on the other hand, is clear about what is going to happen: “I know they are not going to do anything for me,” she laments.