The Municipal Police of Terrassa has arrested, this Thursday morning, a man who was next to a Vox tent in Terrassa who is accused of threatening another individual who had shouted “fascists” with a knife. The events date back to noon this Thursday, at the confluence of the Rambla d’Ègara with Iscle Soler street in the Barcelona city. There, supporters and militants of the ultra Vox party asked the residents who were walking along the Rambla to vote for the general elections next Sunday.

As highlighted by EL PAÍS Marc Ferrer, spokesman for the self-styled Unit against Fascism and Racism of Terrassa (UCFR), a neighbor of those who were walking next to the tent has insulted the members of the ultra group yelling at them: “Fascists out”. “At that moment a man who was next to the tent took out a knife and threatened and tried to stab the neighbor who had yelled at him on several occasions,” denounces Ferrer.

While he was dodging the knife, a municipal police vehicle passed through the Rambla d’Ègara and arrested the assailant. The individual has been transferred to the municipal offices accused of a crime of threats with a knife and the assaulted person has filed a complaint against the Vox supporter. The UCFR has called a protest this afternoon in front of the Terrassa City Council to denounce the attack.

Vox wanted to explain, in a statement, that the attacker is not a “militant” of the ultra formation. “From the party we regret the brawl that has occurred many meters from the tent that the group had installed in the municipality and we do not know the reasons for it,” says the formation. “Vox regrets the use of this unpleasant event that is self-servingly used to spread lies about our political formation,” the document highlights. The party takes advantage of the statement to denounce the “unsustainable insecurity suffered by Terrassa and other municipalities and the neighborhood of Catalonia”, a statement that is not accompanied by any data.

Last Sunday the general secretary of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, interrupted a rally in Badalona and went, accompanied by several bodyguards, to a group of people who were protesting with senyeras and Lgtbi+ flags. Garriga confronted a group of demonstrators violently, always accompanied by his bodyguard and among the attempts of the Mossos d’Esquadra to calm the situation.

