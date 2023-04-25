Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 09:51



He claims that he is tired of having words put into his mouth that he has “never” uttered; that they do not count on him to continue as councilor in the City Council and that they affirm that he was the one who did not want to continue and that is why he is not on the lists; and that they have made him “the vacuum” in the group for months. It is José Palma, a Vox councilor in the Murcia City Council.

“I have never resigned, nor have I unsubscribed from Vox, nor did I have any intention of doing so and I am still here,” explains the mayor, who adds that due to “the bad treatment” he has received, “now I will leave, when I finish the municipal mandate.

The Murcia councilor, who does not understand “what I have done to them”, in reference to his party and group colleagues, indicates that he will go to plenary session on Thursday and sit on his bench, as always, “and for consistency I will vote on the motions whatever the party says.