Some bullets on a table in a political Parliament. The only representative of Vox in the Zamora Provincial Council, David García, has brought to the plenary session some bullets “like those used by ETA” and has exhibited them to criticize the agreement for the motion of censure with support of the PSOE to Bildu in Pamplona, whom he has accused of being heirs of the terrorists. The events occurred while a measure was being debated, finally approved, to insult the motion that the Pamplona mayor's office gave in December to the abertzales. García has recited the names of the socialist victims of the armed gang and has accused his Zamorano counterparts of the PSOE of “defending the pacts with Bildu.” The provincial deputy argued that he was going to vote “with bullets on the table” and recalled that he served as National Police and bodyguard for socialist officials during the years of terrorism in the Basque Country.

“I bring some pistol bullets, which are the ones these people [en alusión a Bildu] put in the head and that they take the life,” the Vox member stated in his speech, with bullets in his hand, to try, in his words, to capture “the reality of the Basque Country.” “Today we are going to vote with bullets on the table because some of you believe that it is an issue of ideology, but this is something more serious, here we are talking about a terrorist band that has come to power,” said García, insisting in which he himself served as a police officer during the harshest moments of armed struggle and that he protected socialist officials threatened by ETA.

The vice president of the Provincial Council, Víctor López de la Parte (PP), has supported the motion, rebuking the PSOE for its alliances and has assured that “what happens in Pamplona does have importance in Zamora” given that it talks about “the defense of the Constitution”. The aforementioned, the socialist provincial deputies, have lamented the “demagoguery” of movements like this in Zamora political territory while the representative of Izquierda Unida, Laura Rivera, has criticized that content like this takes over the agenda of the Zamora Provincial Council and not so with local issues.

